A video of a Ghanaian TikTok star, Kakai Shatta, proposing to his longtime girlfriend has surfaced on social media

In the video, the young man stormed a local restaurant where his girlfriend was having lunch to ask her to marry him

Kakai Shatta was captured on his knees with an engagement ring, popping the question to the love of his life

A popular Ghanaian TikTok star, known as Kakai Shatta, has left many in awe after he surprised his girlfriend at a restaurant in Accra.

While the said girlfriend was having a good time with her friends, Kakai Shatta, accompanied by his friends, entered the local eatery to propose to her.

Kakai Shatta, a Ghanaian TikTok star surprises girlfriend with marriage proposal. Photo credit: @kakai_shatta/TikTok.

A video circulating on social media captured the moments the Ghanaian TikTok star popped the question.

The young man, after approaching his girlfriend, whose name has yet to be confirmed, went on his knees, presenting an engagement ring to her.

As seen in the video, the lady was pleasantly surprised as she acted shyly when her beau asked her to be his wife.

She thrust her ring finger forward to receive the engagement ring from Kakai Shatta with excitement.

"Finally I’ve found the woman of my heart," Kakai Shatta wrote in the caption of the video.

The romantic gesture drew wild applause from other people who were also at the restaurant to enjoy a good meal.

Kakai Shatta's popularity on social media

Kakai Shatta is one of the most popular content creators in Ghana with over 1.4 million followers.

The young man is also known for churning out emotional content to invoke reactions from his audiences.

Kakai Shatta has done several collaborative pieces with many content creators in Ghana, including celebrated Ghanaian actor and YouTuber, Kwaku Manu.

Netizens congratulate Kakai Shatta on romantic proposal

The video of Kakai Shatta proposing to his girlfriend has gone viral on social media, with many Ghanaians reacting to it.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions to the video below:

@Güÿ Lÿk Kakai Ba Too Good Slim said:

"You finally surprised the world."

@Còmmán̈dèr..@ also said:

"Am I the only person seeing the legs of the girl."

@Isaac Boakye Taylor commented:

"For man he can love woman like dis but for woman God forbid jxt imagine dis."

@ericaakurugu2 also commented:

"Wooow so happy for my friend."

@ODOGWU I wrote:

"Congratulations, she looks so pretty."

