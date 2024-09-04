Three Chinese nationals have captivated Ghanaians with their impressive display of fluency in the Hausa language

During an interview with Accra-based Radio Max, the Chinese nationals, a male and two females, said they learnt the language to expand their relationship in Africa

Ghanaians who came across the video were impressed with their fluency in the language

Some Chinese nationals in Ghana have demonstrated their deep knowledge of Hausa, a popular language spoken across Africa.

Speaking to Nana Darkwah Gyasi on the Sports Pack show aired on Rdiao Max, the Chinese nationals, numbering three, dazzled the presenter with their impeccable Hausa.

Nana Darkwah Gyasi, who speaks Hausa himself, was amazed by the fluency of the Chinese nationals as he engaged them in a conversation on his radio show

When asked to introduce themselves, the three Chinese nationals - a man and two women - mentioned typical Hausa names.

The male among them introduced himself as Murtala, while the two women mentioned Fasala and Kande respectively as their names.

The Chinese nationals explained how they learned the Hausa language when asked by the radio presenter.

"I was interested in Africa and I realised that Hausa was widely spoken across the continent, but I did not have any knowledge of the language. I later heard that there was an organisation in Beijing who were teaching Hausa, so I decided to register with them and I learnt the language for four years, in order to expand my knowledge of the African continent," one of the women named Kande said.

The other two Chinese nationals stated the same explanation on how they learned to speak Hausa.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Chinese nationals appeared more fluent in Hausa than most speakers of the language in Ghana.

Chinese nationals amaze Ghanaians online

Ghanaians on social media who chanced on the video excerpts of the Chinese nationals speaking Hausa were amazed by their fluency.

@Lil Witty said:

"They speak quality Hausa than the host."

@Musina replied:

"It has over the host."

@Ola Rafic also said:

"Next time bring a better Hausa speaker to interview them. I’m even shy."

@Hakeem commented:

"The presenter is speaking "Asante-hausa" and they are speaking "Proper-hausa"..lol."

