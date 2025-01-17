A young man named Godfred Nii Carl Lokko has discovered that his five-year-old daughter is not his child after a DNA test

Lokko, an NPP activist known on Facebook as Jack Berry, shared his story online, calling out the child's mother, Phibby Blankson

In a quick clapback under a post which has triggered reactions, Phibby described Jack Berry as gay

A New Patriotic Party (NPP) activist, Godfred Nii Carl Lokko, has called out his baby mama, Phibby Blankson, for trying to push someone's child on him.

Nii Lokko, known on Facebook as Jack Berry, has been the father of Phibby's daughter, Naa Norley Dromo Lokko, for the past five years.

Jack Berry realises his five-year-old daughter with Phibby Blankson is not his child after a DNA test. Photo source: Jack Berry

According to him, he had performed all his duties as the father of the five-year-old girl only to realise that he had been deceived.

Jack Berry's DNA test

The aggrieved Jack Berry discovered the deception after undergoing a DNA test with the supposed daughter.

In a post on his Facebook page, he shared the test results, calling out Phibby and her family for badmouthing him.

The 34-year-old explained that even though he did not want the matter to be public, he had to because of Phibby and her family's behaviour. He added that despite the incontrovertible evidence of a DNA test, they were badmouthing him.

"I never wanted to do this but sometimes you pay evil with evil. Even after showing you and your family the DNA results, you and your family are going about saying all evil things about me? Caroline Blankson aka Auntie Esi, you are the most useless greedy woman I’ve ever seen. You will suffer more than you’re suffering. Broda man DNA is better than naming ceremony."

See the post below:

Phibby Blankson's clapback at Jack Berry

Hours after Jack Berry's post went up online, he returned with another, which he tagged Phibby Blankson.

Some people had sought to get him to pull down the initial post, but after seeing a comment from Phibby, he decided to call her out more.

Phibby wrote under a post about people not knowing theibirth fathers that she had been:

"...waiting for this very very day to approach just for me to show gratitude to my Maker and this is the day the Lord has made."

She also insinuated that Jack Berry is gay.

See the Facebook post below:

Jack Berry shares Phibby Blankson's photo

Jack Berry shared Phibby Blankson's photo as he further berated her for calling him gay.

"Phibby Blankson you gave your child to a Gay to name her and take care of her for the past 5 years ? If not for Blueprint DNA Organization, I would still be paying school fees as if I am the father lol . You allowed a Gay to sleep with you for over 9 years? Who born such a creature like you? You were even thanking God for that? Eeeei then your God is Godding paaaa."

Jack Berry and Phibby Blankson's saga triggers reactions

Jack Berry's posts calling out Phibby Blankson have garnered massive reactions on social media.

Kenneth Ofori said:

"Smart guy...I clap for u bro, congrats , it pays to b smart!"

Ge-money Augustine Bullard said:

"Bossu calm down. You did the right thing as have always know you. Once you have your evidence leave them to Jah."

Mumin Muktar said:

"I will advise that you try to control your anger and LEAVE THE CHILD OUT of the crossfire! She is INNOCENT, and the sins of the mother should not be visited on her, PLEASE. Protect her integrity."

Bob Mufasa said:

"She really knows the father of her kids. In my opinion I think she’s playing with your mind."

