Ogyam, in a video that has gone viral, went on his knees to plead for forgiveness from Dr Likee's team and C Confion's family after his arrest

The actor, who had made some unfounded allegations regarding the death of the late actor was detained by Dr Likee's team for defamation

Shortly after his release, Ogyam begged for mercy with the help of colleague actor Sumsum and promised not to repeat that offence again

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Kumawood actor Ogyam has apologised to Dr Likee's team and the family of the late C Confion after being arrested for making defamatory allegations regarding the actor’s death.

Ogyam begs Dr Likee for forgiveness after his arrest for allegations about C Confion's death. Photo source: dr_likee

Source: Instagram

Ogyam, who claimed during an interview that Dr Likee was responsible for the death of his protégé, was apprehended by members of the actor's team. They accused him of defaming their leader and the late actor and handed him over to the police.

In a video that has gone viral, Ogyam was seen kneeling and pleading for forgiveness. He was supported by fellow actor Sumsum and promised not to repeat the accusations.

C Confion, whose real name was Bright Owusu, died on December 20, 2024, at 28. He had been admitted to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi with a severe illness. The actor was laid to rest on January 11, 2025, at the Buokrom Government School Park in Kumasi, with many Kumawood stars in attendance.

Ogyam’s allegations sparked anger among Dr Likee's team, who decided to pursue legal action. In a video shared online, team members, including YouTuber Gunshot GH, Raskel, and Borbor, confronted Ogyam at a shop.

They detained him before taking him to the police station, stating that they would use legal means to protect Dr Likee and C Confion's reputation.

Ogyam's plea for forgiveness stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

Rbf Kendrick said:

"How sumsum dey see him self..who call ham."

Perry commented:

"This Sumsum guy wopre Paa.😀"

Bizzay 20 reacted:

"So u guys couldn't punish anyone who talks rubbish."

Mikiboat commented:

"Kwasia you wanna do all things to gain fame you see your end??"

Dandiga Frizzy commented:

"Settings nkoaaaaa he will do that again. oboi siki apprentice."

Mikiboat reacted:

"Kwasia you wanna do all things to gain fame you see your end??"

Queenstar commented:

"How can you say this about a painful death, aww C may Ur Gentle Soul Rest In Peace."

Bg08080765 said:

"Ogyam has lost his respect for going down begging why didnt they arrest papa kumasi he too said it live."

SHAHID HAFIZ wrote:

"Ogyam self no correct like that oo.😏"

Notification said:

"Arrest him again…he doesn’t look remorseful."

C Confion's girlfriend receives gifts

Meanwhile, C Confion's girlfriend Sandra has received a cash gift from a benevolent fan of the late actor.

YEN.com.gh reported that the young lady, who has been mourning the late actor, was grateful for the gift.

The financial support comes after the details of how she supported C Confion became public information.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh