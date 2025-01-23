A video of Ghanaian twin sisters celebrating their admission to the nursing school has surfaced on social media

The young ladies were seen at their matriculation ceremony, where they posed for pictures with their friends and family in their nice gowns

Many who chanced on the video thronged the comment section to praise the young ladies on their successful application to the nursing school

Ghanaian twin sisters have taken to social media to celebrate a remarkable milestone in their academic journey after gaining admission to the same nursing school.

A video circulating on social media showed the twins, whose names are not yet identified, at their matriculation ceremony.

Ghanaian twins express delight after gaining admission to the nursing school. Photo credit: @msakyaa19/TikTok.

Looking gorgeous in their matriculation gown, the twin sisters expressed delight after successfully going through their orientation.

The video also showed the ladies in their nurse uniforms on their first day in school as trainee nurses.

"It takes faith and determination to get to where you want to reach. #congratulations to us," the caption on the video read.

The twins appeared to have been inseparable from childhood, attending and sitting in the same class from preparatory school through to secondary school.

However, it's unclear if they would still be in the same class at the tertiary level.

Another video sighted by YEN.com.gh showed their childhood, where they practically did everything together.

Admission to the nursing school

Admission to the nursing school is very competitive and applicants need to make the required grades at the West African Senior School Certificate Examination to meet the admission requirement.

However, the Ghanaian twins passed their WASSCE, resulting in their admission to nursing school.

The results for the 2024 WASSCE were released in December 2024, after a few months of delay by the West African Education Council (WAEC) due to debts owed to them by the Government of Ghana.

Many of the senior high school students who sat for the WASSCE and passed have begun applying to various universities of their choice.

While many have gained admission and taken to social media to reveal, others are still waiting for a confirmation of their applications.

Netizens celebrate the twins

The twins' achievement has been met with celebration from their online friends.

The video posted by the ladies attracted significant attention on TikTok, registering over 7000 likes and 18 comments.

Below are a few of the comments:

@Derbyxxx said:

"House captains."

@Ms.Akyaa replied:

"Must you say everything."

@Derbyxxx also replied:

"Lol aaaneee. I need to make things clear here."

@Perby here also said:

"I'm proud of you girls."

@Kumbi commented:

"Congratulations cousins."

@Nharnhar_Akua_McCbrown also commented:

"My beautiful twins."

Lady celebrates after passing the licensure exam

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady took to social media to celebrate after passing her licensure exam, organised by the Nursing and Midwifery Council.

In a TikTok video, the young lady shared her results slip to her friends on social media.

Upon seeing the impressive results, friends of the Ghanaian lady congratulated her.

The licensure exam is a requirement for trainee nurses to take to be eligible for practice as professional nurses in Ghana.

