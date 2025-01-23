A Ghanaian nurse has inspired conversations about the need for multiple streams of income

The young lady, known as Josephine said she operates four sides of businesses in addition to her day job

Many who came across Josephine's video on TikTok thronged the comment section to share their entrepreneurship journey

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A young Ghanaian nurse has opened up about how she established multiple streams of income.

Speaking at a conference organised by Ghanaian Finance expert, Dr Obeng Darko, the nurse said she owned several side businesses in addition to her regular job.

A Ghanaian nurse opens up on how she established a multiple stream of income. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

The young lady, identified as Josephine and based in Adeiso in the Eastern Region, said she was inspired by the teachings of the renowned finance expert.

Josephine disclosed that runs four businesses in the culinary service sector and the construction industry.

The young Ghanaian nurse said she sells banku and tilapia, rents wheelbarrows to construction workers, bakes bread and also sells shito.

"I advertise my business everywhere, even in trotro. Although I'm a nurse, I don't lose a moment to introduce my businesses to people. These side hustles fetch enough money to cater for my needs without depending solely on my monthly salary." she said.

She further advised her fellow women to venture into entrepreneurship as a side hustle to their regular jobs.

"Through this business, today, I'm able to save GH¢100 a day. If you are a young lady, don't depend on a single stream of income. Be interested in side hustles, he advised.

In a video excerpt of the conference circulating on social media, Josephine also shared some wise counsel picked from listening to Dr Darko and expressed gratitude to him for his nuggets of wisdom.

Ghanaians share their entrepreneurship journey

Josephine's story inspired many Ghanaians who chanced on it to also share their entrepreneurship journey.

Below are a few of the comments.

@StarMivado said:

"I resigned last year to focus on my own business. No regrets so far. Started farming and thinking of ways to scale up and go into the food processing business as well."

@LI also also said:

"If I knew my Madam's handle, I would have tagged her paa. When we were about to complete SHS, she made a comment "if you see me at the market circle after SHS and you are selling, don't call me."

@mama Curtis commented:

"Am a midwife but am into rentals …… chairs canopies tables mattress. I love this rental business."

@Tinyiri Job Ltd also commented:

"Life is by faith! And entrepreneurship is a Godly principle, risk taking is what we call faith."

Porridge seller builds a mansion

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman opened up about her porridge business.

The woman said in a viral video that the porridge business was lucrative and she makes enough money from it to cater for her family.

The porridge seller also disclosed that she had built a mansion from her popular breakfast meal business.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh