A young Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to celebrate after gaining admission to study nursing

In a TikTok video, the young lady, known as Nana Akua, said she gained admission on her third attempt after being rejected twice in three years

Her story inspired many others to share their university admission stories in the comment section of the trending video

A young Ghanaian lady has defied the odds to achieve her dream of becoming a professional nurse.

This comes after the young lady, identified as Nana Akua, was admitted to a nursing school.

A Ghanaian lady gains admission to nursing school on her third attempt. Photo credit: @prettyakua03/TikTok.

The young lady said after completing her West African Senior School Certificate Examination, she tried several times without success to further her education at the tertiary level.

Before eventually gaining admission, Nana Akua said she was rejected twice over three years of trying to get into the nursing school.

Nana Akua added that despite the rejections, she persevered and applied to nursing training college again for the third time, which was successful.

In a video posted on TikTok, the young lady posted pictures of herself in her green and white nurse uniform.

"Three good years of buying nursing forms," she wrote in the caption.

She further expressed gratitude to God for helping her secure admission on her third attempt.

The first-year nursing student's determination to achieve her dreams would serve as a motivation for many people struggling to gain admission to university.

Reactions as Nana Akua lands nursing school admission

After sharing her inspiring story on TikTok, a section of Ghanaians on social media who chanced on the video thronged the comment section to react.

Below are a few reactions to the video, which had racked up close to 5,000 likes and 212 comments.

@Nana Ama Diamond said:

"Me too sis, I have bought forms for two years n still I don't get the admission. I will try the last time next year."

@Nana Akua lastbby replied:

"You will surely get it dear, have faith in The Lord."

@Adepajess also said:

You will surely get it my dear believe in God and in everything thank God. You not getting admission does not mean you are not qualified."

@Joan commented:

"I bought some for 4 yrs n my 5th time I got admission. So, by the Grace of God, I’m in band two now."

@LILAC also commented:

"Its like this year’s admission. Dierr the uniforms I have seen so far are all oversize nkoaa."

@adomgrace70 wrote:

"Then you are my sister but now God has shown me favour."

@Ehsi Arcsi also wrote:

"Congrats gal, I am happy u. Go make us proud."

Source: YEN.com.gh