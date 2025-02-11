An old video of Reverend Charlotte Oduro opening up on the shortfalls in her failed marriage has gone viral

The counsellor admitted she made some mistakes in her marriage adding she could have done better

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video comforted the embattled marriage counsellor on her ordeal

Embattled marriage counsellor Reverend Charlotte Oduro is still in the news after her ex-husband Apostle Solomon Oduro announced in a press release that their union had officially been annulled.

This disclosure by Apostle Oduro generated reactions on social media with many wondering what could have gone wrong especially as Charlotte Oduro had carved a niche for herself as a respected marriage counsellor in the country.

It however emerged that the 16-year marriage of Apostle Oduro and his ex-wife was not as perfect as many would have hoped.

This comes after an old video surfaced on TikTok where Charlotte Oduro was seen reflecting on her marriage to Apostle Oduro.

First, she stated her ex-husband did not know her true identity and personality at the time of their marriage.

"I got married to somebody who did not know who I was and also did not know who he was, so we were all confused."

Charlotte Oduro then explained that she made mistakes as a married woman and believes she could have done better.

In all of this, the marriage counsellor said that it was important not to hold onto the mistakes she made in the course of the marriage.

The video had raked in over 2,000 likes and 200 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Charlotte Oduro's divorce

Social media users who commented on the video shared mixed reactions regarding the disclosure made by Charlotte Oduro about her failed marriage.

Slimdaddy00233 wrote:

"A counsellor is saying she got married to someone she didn’t know."

KWADWOSIKA4 indicated:

"The best thing is to stay silent especially when you guys have kids, you don’t own anybody's explanation."

JUST _ SHERRY indicated:

"Move on sweetie. marriage is not licence to heavy."

Lady Favour Melissa added:

"Seek the face of God before you marry and also know who you're before marrying, so you know who you want to be with. Its very vital and let your partner know what you looking for in a relationship."

wasty added:

"In all things we should see her as human being who goes through life as a human and not a perfect being."

Elite Kitchen Essentials added:

"Marriage is all about Love, humility, respect and wisdom,. without all these you cannot even get married to an Angel."

Christiana Awuni advises Charlotte Oduro

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress Christiana Awuni demanded an apology from Charlotte Oduro after it was announced that the latter is now a divorcee.

Christiana Awuni in an interview on the issue expressed astonishment that the marriage of Charlotte Oduro had collapsed.

She urged the embattled marriage counsellor to render an apology regarding certain commentaries she made about married women.

