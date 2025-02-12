Counselor Charlotte and Apostle Solomon Oduro's divorce announcement threw social media into a frenzy

Moments from the couple's past pointing to their marriage's unfortunate end have started to circulate online

A video of Apostle Oduro catering to the needs of their three children has stoked concern among netizens

Ghanaian preacher Apostle Solomon Oduro was recently seen giving his three kids a treat.

Apostle Oduro pampers his kids after divorcing Counsellor Charlotte Oduro. Photo source: CounsellorCharlotteOduro, KeepLifegh, ApostleSolomonOduro

Source: TikTok

The video gained traction online after the preacher issued a release announcing his divorce from Counselor Charlotte Oduro.

The release stated that the couple had been separated for the past three years and saw it fit to dissolve their union after many years and three children together.

"The couple has been separated for the past three years and after further reflection and guidance, they officially dissolved their marriage traditionally last year. Despite multiple efforts at settlement, irreconcilable differences have necessitated this move."

Unconfirmed reports indicate that Apostle Oduro was unsatisfied with his wife's so-called disrespectful attitude at home.

The video of the church leader discharging his fatherly duties has given some netizens more insights into how his next phase as a single father would be.

In the video, Apostle Oduro was seen leading his two daughters and a son to his car. He opened the car door for the kids, who couldn't stop smiling as they stepped out with their father.

Scores of fans who have followed Charlotte Oduro's journey as a counsellor thronged the comments section to share their thoughts.

Many couldn't help but drool over the striking resemblance between the kids and their mother, who has now been separated from them.

Apostle Solomon Oduro's ex-wife Charlotte Oduro doing her job as a marriage counsellor. Photo source: CounsellorDrCharlotteoduro

Source: Facebook

Charlotte Oduro has been a staunch advocate for women submitting to their husbands at all costs.

Her hyper-religious counsel on marriage often centred on women fixing themselves rather than men acting right.

In 2021, she directed women not to leave their husbands when they cheated but rather to appreciate their men more.

Apostle Oduro and kids stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to the clip of Apostle Oduro and his children spending time together.

Nhanha_Veghouse said:

"Hmmmm. The Consequences of broken home. The little boy makes my eyes filled with tears. To those who love to maintain our homes till death. Let not disappoint our children."

Love wrote:

"Awwww such beautiful girls, hmmmm."

Miracle remarked:

"Eeeeeiiiii mummy look alike nkoaaa ooooo."

@favour shared:

"May God let you meet ur true wife but she will cry some days forgive now and take her back 🙏."

ella_bel added:

"The second girl looks like the daddy ankasa wooow 🥰."

Christiana Awui slams Counsellor Charlotte Oduro

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Kumawood actress Christiana Awuni slammed marriage counsellor Charlotte Oduro amid her highly publicised divorce from Apostle Solomon Orudo this month.

Awuni, who has been a staunch critic of Reverend Oduro, argued that Ghanaians deserved an apology from the divorcee for feeding women with what she called questionable marriage counsel for years.

