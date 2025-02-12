Ghanaian couple Mr and Mrs Okai have melting hearts ahead of Valentine’s Day by sharing their inspiring love journey

The couple said they had been married for two decades and were poised for many more years of marital bliss

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, the adorable couple shared the secrets to their lasting bond and urged the youth to learn from their experience

A Ghanaian couple, Apostle Eric Okai and Mrs Doreen Okai have opened up about their heartwarming love story.

Speaking on the Joy Prime Channel, the couple shared the genesis of their union, recounting the moments that brought them together and the experiences they have gathered thus far in their journey.

A Ghanaian couple, Mr and Mrs Okai, share their inspiring love story ahead of Valentine's Day. Photo credit: Apostle Okai.

The couple, who have been married for 20 years and counting, suggested that they were divinely made for each other due to the circumstances under which they met.

Apostle Eric Okai, who is the head pastor of the Elim Church and a relationship expert, said he met Doreen at Sakumono and was immediately smitten by her sheer beauty and personality.

The man of God said he knew then and there that she was the one for him and therefore decided to pursue her.

"If you see somebody you love, you will know that this person, you love her, and so I followed up and God has been gracious to us," he said.

Apostle Eric Okai and Mrs Doreen Okai have been married for 20 years. Photo credit: Apostle Okai.

Mrs Doreen Okai, for her part, said she attended the same church as her husband's mother.

However, the conversation about marrying Mr Okai started after she had an opportunity to share a word of God with the congregation.

She said after delivering the message, Mr Okai's mother, who was then her godmother in the church, spoke to her son about her.

Mrs Doreen said she later met Mr Okai at Sakumono during a visit to her sister's house, an encounter that marked the beginning of their friendship, which ultimately culminated in marriage years later.

"I was walking by the streets and I met him. He was like, Doreen, is this where you live? I said yes and he asked what I came here to do then I said I came to see my sister. Then the friendship started," she said.

Below is the video of Mr and Mrs Okai sharing their love story:

Apostle Okai's tips for a long-lasting relationship

Sharing a secret to their long-lasting marriage, in a discussion with YEN.com.gh, Apostle Okai said their relationship was built on strong dedication and a commitment to forgive each other.

He consequently urged young couples to learn to forgive each other, as that is a key ingredient in building a long-lasting marriage.

"Couples should learn to forgive , share what they have with their partners, have a lot of s*x at least 4 times in a week , couples should be open to issues and not secretive," he said.

E&D School Of Relationships holds a marriage summit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Eric and Doreen (E&D) School of Relationship held a summit on marriage for singles and married couples.

The event, which was dubbed the "Marriage Symposium," took place at the Elim Church, Kokomlemle on Sunday, December 15, 2024.

The symposium was organised under the leadership of Apostle Eric Okai and his wife, Pastor Mrs Doreen Okai.

