Eva Kuupuolo congratulated her husband, Noel Nutsugah, on earning a PhD in Marketing from the University of Ghana Business School

She praised her husband's dedication, recalling his early mornings and tireless efforts over four years to achieve the academic feat

Social media users who read the post congratulated Eva Kuupolo for her support and Noel Nutsugah for achieving a longtime dream

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A Ghanaian woman congratulated her husband for earning his doctoral degree from the University of Ghana Business School.

Eva Kuupuolo said her husband, Noel Nutsugah, has made her proud and gave her an early Valentine's gift with his PhD in Marketing.

Eva Kuupolo rejoices as her husband Noel Nutsugah graduates with a doctoral degree from UGBS. Photo credit: Eva Kuupuolo

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post, Eva Kuupuolo said she saw how hard Noel Nutsugah worked to attain this feat and that made her proud of him.

"Today is a moment of immense pride as my amazing and supportive husband Noel graduates with a PhD from the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS). As I witnessed the whole incubation of this wonderful story, I saw nothing but pure dedication and perseverance. Indeed, success is not by accident and you inspired myself and our beautiful family, reminding us that no dream is too big."

She shared how dedicated her hubby was during the four years he was pursuing his academic journey.

"For 4 years, I have woken up to find him in his favorite corner, head buried in his laptop, surrounded by stacks of papers, deep in thought. Long before dawn, while the world was still asleep, he was wide awake, crafting arguments, analysing data, and weaving together the words that would shape his thesis. That corner became a silent witness to his struggles and unwavering determination."

Speaking about the effort he put in, she continued:

"There were days when exhaustion crept in, when the weight of deadlines and revisions seemed unbearable. But he never stopped. He pushed through, sacrificing sleep, comfort, and countless moments because he had a vision, and today, that vision has become a reality. Congratulations, my love! This PhD is not just a title; it’s a testament to your grit and determination. The journey was long, but you conquered it!" she added.

The happy wife said every achievement by her husband gives her joy and encouraged him to do more

"Eli, every milestone you chalk makes my heart swell with pride so keep moving and keep them coming."

Netizens congratulate man for his PhD

YEN.com.gh has collated some of the reactions to the post by Eva Kuupuolo on Facebook.

Benjamin Alpha said:

"Love the word play at the beginning. I like the essay 🙌🏿😄."

Antiok Lord wrote:

"We want to say thank you for everything, it was nice seeing you again."

Kukua Fancey Tetteh said:

"Congratulations to him. My guy guy lecturer."

Gabriel Obodai Torgbor-Ashong wrote:

"This is beautiful. Congratulations, Dr. Noel Nutsugah."

Dumega Setiam Kofi Batini said:

"Congratulations, Dr. Noel Nutsugah. Chale, you dey form."

Visually challenged man becomes Valedictorian at UG

Ephraim Ayeh Oracca-Tetteh, a visually challenged man defies odds to emerge as valedictorian at UG. Photo credit: University of Ghana/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a visually challenged student graduated as Valedictorian with a perfect FGPA of 4.0.

Ephraim Ayeh Oracca-Tetteh sought aid from the Ghana Blind Union to use assistive technologies during his academic journey.

Netizens congratulated him and wished him well in the post's comment section as they admired his tenacity despite the challenges.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh