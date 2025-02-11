Marriage counsellor Charlotte Oduro has explained why she always packed her things from her marital home even before their divorce

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro proudly stated she never liked her husband before what happened when they met for the first time

Some social media users have reacted to the video that is trending on all social media platforms

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian marriage counsellor Charlotte Oduro has stated in a viral video circulating online that she had a lot of marital problems right after saying her marital vows.

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro disclosed that she lived in a Muslim community where her parents were financially unstable, and she committed online fraud to sponsor herself through school.

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro talks about her divorce in a viral video. Photo credit: @therealwomaninme.

Source: Instagram

The former wife of Apostle Solomon Oduro claimed that she met her husband at church, and they started on a very bad note, which made her dislike him very much.

The outspoken counsellor added that due to the intervention of their pastor, she agreed to meet him, but he was a village man whom she described as lacking in a sense of fashion but they would later nonetheless get married in a lovely ceremony.

Marriage counsellor Charlotte Oduro boldly emphasised that they have always disagreed on things, and she has moved out of her matrimonial homes multiple times.

"I met a man named King in Sunyani, who became an angel to me. He confided that he was involved in online fraud, which was common at an internet café called Busy Internet at Circle. King used my picture to tell white people that I was his sister."

"That was how I was able to attend Polytechnic. Each time, I participated in fraud to earn money for my hostel fees, tuition, and more. My parents were poor, and I didn't have anyone else to support me."

"At that time, I owned a Samsung flip phone and regularly attended church. One day, the pastor proclaimed that God would use one of the three girls at the back to preach to the world. My husband, who was also at the service, lifted me when I was touched by the Holy Spirit, but I didn't even notice him then."

"He had an Altacel flip phone, and mine was a Samsung, both in a similar ash colour. He couldn’t find his phone and someone told him that I had it. After church, he rushed over to me and accused me of having stolen it."

"Initially, I disliked him and saw him as an enemy. After a year, the pastor at the church informed me that a guy wanted to talk to me. I was rude when my husband first called me. He pursued me for over a year. Coming from a village, he wore thrifted suits and carried old bags."

"I found it challenging to humble myself to him due to his quiet nature; I couldn’t pretend to be someone I wasn't. I packed my things several times, but we reconciled multiple times as well."

Charlotte Oduro explains why she is a divorcee

Marriage counsellor Charlotte Oduro has stated reasons why her husband, Apostle Solomon Oduro has finally divorced her.

Watch the video below:

Apostle Solomon Oduro divorces his wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Apostle Solomon Oduro who has released a press statement about his divorce on Facebook.

Apostle Solomon Oduro shares a post about the dissolution of his marriage. Photo credit: @apostlesolomonoduro.

Source: Facebook

The man of God was married to popular social media commentator and counsellor Charlotte Oduro.

Some social media users commented on the trending post which has become the talk of the town.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh