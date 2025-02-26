Sarah Owusu, a popular Ghanaian TikTok star, has inspired many with her life-changing story

According to Sarah, life was tough for her until she met a white man on social media who expressed interest in dating her

Many who came across her video on social media thronged the comment section to praise her

Popular Ghanaian TikTok star, Sarah Owusu, has opened up about her life-changing experience with a white man.

In a recent interview, Sarah Owusu said she was in a difficult financial position, struggling to fend for herself and her children.

The single mother of twins said her situation became worse until she met a white man online who expressed interest in dating her.

The popular TikTok star said she saw a great turnaround when the obroni man came into her life.

Through him, Sarah said she was able to move out of her family house with her kids to rent an apartment.

She said her boyfriend completely transformed her life, moving her from a place of obscurity to abundance.

"Ever since I met the white man, my life has never been the same. He elevated me and changed my life. The first flat I rented was paid by him," she said.

Speaking to the content creator, Sarah said she had travelled to several places with her obroni boyfriend since she met him.

Consequently, she expressed gratitude to God for bringing the obroni man into her life.

Sarah Owusu is one of the popular Ghanaian TikTok stars commanding a huge following. She currently has over 768,000 followers.

Before meeting her boyfriend, the mother of twins had a shop that she was running but had now expanded it thanks to him.

Below is the video of Sarah Owusu sharing her story:

Reactions to TikTok star's transformation after meeting obroni

Netizens who chanced on the Ghanaian TikTok star's story on social media were inspired by her story.

Below are some of the reactions to her story:

@Ayigbe Klenam said:

"Her story has given me hope with my twins. They’ll surely be a blessing to the family."

@Ohene Maame replied:

"Mese wanti wanti no get oo the way I have been praying for twins."

@amonusikapa also said:

"You are a lucky woman I tell you."

@abenaprecious7 commented:

"May the Good Lord bless you with these twins more."

@Nana Yaw also commented:

"Awwww, beautiful queen I love u saaaa."

