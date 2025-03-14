UK-based Ghanaian businessman, Zoro King, has advised Ghanaian youths to consider relocating abroad in search of better opportunities

According to Zoro King, it is extremely difficult for individuals from poor backgrounds to succeed in Ghana

He emphasized that salaries in Ghana are often negligible, making it challenging for people to live comfortably in the country

Zoro King, a UK-based businessman advises Ghanaian youths to relocate abroad.

Speaking to a content creator, the businessman, known in private circles as Sean Solomon Frimpong, said it was difficult for individuals from poor homes in Ghana to succeed in the country.

He therefore advised the youth, especially those without well-paying jobs, not to hesitate to travel abroad when an opportunity arose.

When asked if one could make it in Ghana, Zoro King said it was possible, but extremely difficult.

"It's difficult to make it in Ghana, so as for me, I would encourage the youth to relocate abroad if they get the chance," he said.

Zoro King is a wealthy car tyre dealer in the United Kingdom.

Expanding further on his claims, the car tyre dealer said salaries earned in Ghana are negligible, making it difficult for people to live comfortably in the country.

Zoro King moved out of Ghana after senior high school and hustled his way through many jobs to establish his car tyre business in the UK.

Aside from his business in the UK, Zoro King also owns several hostels and fuel stations across Ghana.

He is currently in Ghana to commission his newly completed mansion at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

Below is the video of Zoro King's interview with the content creator.

Zoro King's advice resonates with netizens

Zoro King's advice appears to have resonated well with many Ghanaians who saw the video of his interview.

YEN.com.gh collated a few of the reactions below:

@Rocafella said:

"I spent almost 30yrs in Ghana hustling in Tema port without even buying a land. As I travel abroad within 6 months i have purchase land and started building."

@Sir Djan also said:

"If you get opportunity travel, I mean if you get opportunity travel , if the chance comes travel."

@Foster Abdulai commented:

"He is truly telling the truth..Our own people don't want us to prosper.It happened to Joseph.. Egypt gave him his great destiny."

@KJ also commented:

"There is more money kn the street most celebrities made it ok the street."

@manuelniidromo wrote:

"That's the fact..U can never be wealthy in Ghana as a worker."

