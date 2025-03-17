A financial coach, Ekow Eshun has stirred reactions online after he criticised Ghanaians doing menial jobs abroad

Speaking to Zionfelix, he stated that anyone who left Ghana to earn between $1,500 and $2,000 abroad was actually poor

Many who came across the video thronged the comments section to share their varied views on Eshun's assertions

A Ghanaian man's advice to his fellow countrymen and women living abroad has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

In a video, Ekow Eshun, who is a financial coach, stated that life abroad was not as rosy as many had been made to believe.

Financial and business coach Ekow Eshun advises Ghanaians living abroad about what they earn.

According to him, many Ghanaians living abroad were not better off than their counterparts in Ghana with meaningful jobs.

Speaking to celebrity blogger Zionfelix, Eshun opined that he considered any borgas earning around $1,500 abroad as poor.

He further stated that it was demeaning for Ghanaians who chose to travel abroad to simply take up menial jobs as cleaners.

Ekow Eshun is a financial and business coach with many years of experience.

"If you live in America and Europe and your monthly salary is $1,500 or $2,000, consider yourself a poor person, because if you convert this money into cedis, you will realise that you are poor. When you deduct the taxes and bills, they will be left with nothing," he said.

Eshun suggested that the only time he advised anyone to relocate abroad was when the person was going to pursue higher studies.

"What I know about abroad is that maybe you have your relatives there and you are going to join them to go to school, then that's the best. But going and doing a menial job abroad does not make sense, especially if you're paying money to travel," he said.

Reactions to financial expert's views on travel

Many Ghanaians who came across the video of Ekow Eshun's interview with Zionfelix thronged the comments section to share their views.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions to his comments below:

@Quaku (Ginomaru) said:

"Am in Europe for 10 years.. but fact is fact he is saying the hard truth."

@Ozero Nartey also said:

"The truth is if not for exchange rate, there is really no need to travel. The freedom we get in working in Ghana, u don't get that there. The place is nice but for only serious people."

@Premium Tech commented:

"Life is not about having money in account alone, bro standard of living of the people, health care, roads, education .ur president go to abrokyire for health why?"

UK-based advises Ghanaian youths to travel abroad

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a UK-based businessman advised Ghanaians to relocate abroad when the opportunity arose.

According to King Zoro, life abroad offered better opportunities for people to flourish than back home where things were difficult.

The car tyre dealer and self-made millionaire stated that it was difficult to make it in Ghana compared to other major countries.

