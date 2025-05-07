A Ghanaian preacher has warned fellow pastors against misleading congregants with unrealistic wedding cost claims

He reacted to Pastor Gideon Danso’s statement that he spent only GH¢600 on his wedding ceremony

The unnamed preacher said such comments may confuse believers and portray pastors as liars

A Ghanaian preacher has cautioned his fellow men of God against deceiving their congregants with some of the messages they put out.

The preacher, whose name has yet to be identified, warned that if men of God are not careful with their statements, their church members may misconstrue them and later label them as liars.

The unidentified preacher made these remarks while reacting to a recent claim by Pastor Gideon Danso that he got married with GH¢600.

Speaking to his church members during a sermon over the weekend, the Ghanaian preacher said it was not possible to marry in this era with GH¢600, as claimed by Pastor Danso.

"I heard a story about a pastor marrying with GH¢600. Well, that’s his choice, but I beg to differ. How can you use GH¢600 to marry? The Uber you brought, the car you brought — how much did you take? We shouldn’t deceive the generation. GH¢600 cannot marry. I beg to differ because the car you brought, you bought fuel," he said.

"When you came, you were wearing a dress — the two of you, husband and wife. Even after, you eat. So don’t say you used GH¢600; rather say that you did your wedding moderately. Because if you say you used GH¢600 and I try GH¢600 and it doesn’t work, I might call you a liar," he cautioned.

Pastor Gideon Danso, the head of the Empowerment Worship Centre, recently tied the knot with his adorable UK-based wife.,Gina Nipah.

The couple had a simple private ceremony with only their close relatives and friends in attendance.

Speaking about the wedding to his congregants, Pastor Danso claimed he spent only GH¢600.

This statement, however, sparked a flurry of reactions, with many Ghanaians sharing their views on it.

Reactions to the preacher's take on Danso's wedding

Some netizens who came across the preacher's video thronged the comment section to share their views.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@MoG Nii said:

"Preach deliverance to set the captives free , someone’s 600 is not your problem. Souls keep perishing everyday forget about this and get the Holy Spirit into people."

@brytalyf also said:

"It can marry sir, listen to him very well n view the wedding moments well."

@Prophet Increase Aryee commented:

"Thank you sir .. deceiving this generation saaaaa ahbah..600gh ña even how much is your dress and that of his wife."

Counsellor Lutterodt react to Pastor Danso's claims

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Counsellor Lutterodt reacted to the trending union between pastor Gideon Danso and Gina Nipah.

The controversial counsellor labelled Pastor Gideon Danso's claim of marrying with only GH¢600 as an insult to womanhood.

Counsellor Lutterodt made these comments on Accra-based Angel FM during a drive-time show with Koo Sebor.

