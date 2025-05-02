Counselor Lutterodt Calls EWC Pastor Gideon Danso's GH¢600 Marriage "An Insult To Womanhood"
- Counselor Lutterodt has spoken about the trending union between EWC pastor Gideon Danso and his wife, Gina Nipah
- The controversial self-styled counselor labelled the marriage as an insult to womanhood and elders
- Counselor Lutterodt's comments come on the back of the EWC pastor's claim that his wedding cost him GH¢600
Ghanaian media sensation Counselor Lutterodt has courted attention with his take on Pastor Gideon and Gina Nipah's marriage ceremony.
Gideon Danso, the head pastor at Empowerment Worship Center, announced his fiancée, Gina Nipah, to congregants on Sunday, April 20.
While many were expecting a huge wedding, the head pastor established that he and his partner had officially tied the knot, and it cost him just GH¢600 shortly after the announcement.
In a video he shared on social media, the renowned pastor said,
“Whether you believe it or not, it cost me GH¢600. There was no makeup, no suit, no veil. I called Reverend, he came, we signed, we took vows, he blessed us, we served Malt and Fanta. No food, no nothing. I don’t owe anybody.”
According to Counselor Lutterodt, the union between the pastor and his wife is an insult to womanhood and marriage as an age-old institution.
He made his statement about the union during Angel FM's DriveTime show with Koo Sebor and re-echoed his stance at a recent marriage ceremony he attended.
On the radio, Counselor Lutterodt argued that it was unwise for the pastor to opt for a financially modest wedding.
He claimed the decision was aimed at glorifying poverty, which must not be encouraged.
"When a man goes to borrow money for his wedding, it's wise... You can't sit there and tell us you used GH¢600 to marry so we you're the best person...Why do we glorify party?"
In a recent video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the controversial counselor again criticised the trending union which he believes undermines the value of marriage.
"The value of marriage is being lost because of poverty. if you choose to do marriage at your expense, it doesn't mean that is how marriage is supposed to be. For Bishop Danso to say he married his wife at GH¢600 is an insult to womanhood."
"If you don't have money, don't marry. Stay in your room," he added.
Counselor Lutterod's opinion about Gideon Danso stirs reactins
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to counselor Lutterodt's take on Gideon Danso's wedding.
Azuga Ethel said:
We pray for counselor so he understands that the youth maybe listening to him, the same youth that will get married to his children someday 🤣
Richard Kwaning wrote:
Does Lutterodt think he's the only wise man in Ghana? Ah! Someone decided to marry with 600 cedis and you are angry
Mag Praise remarked:
That counselor doing toobeytoobey how big was his wedding?
Chris Aware shared:
This counsellor it seems he borrowed money before marrying oo
Obra YE Ntoboase Ventures added:
I think the family gave the lady to him for free.
