A 28-year-old Ghanaian man has shared how driving a Pragya tricycle earns him GH¢12,000 monthly

In a trending video, he stated that he saves GH¢400 daily after deducting expenses like fuel and food

The hardworking young driver has used his income to build a self-contained house in his hometown

A 28-year-old Ghanaian man who works as a commercial tricycle rider, locally known as a Pragya driver, has opened up about his job.

Speaking to a content creator, the man, whose name has yet to be confirmed, disclosed that the Pragya driving business is very lucrative.

A Ghanaian man who works as a commercial Pragya driver opens up about his job and earnings. Photo credit: @GhanaPlusTv/YouTube.

For instance, he said he makes more than enough to cater for his needs, adding that he earns approximately GH¢12,000 monthly.

He also explained that he saves GH¢400 daily after deducting his fuel, feeding, and other expenses from the money he makes.

Through this trade, the unidentified Pragya driver said he had been able to build a self-contained house for himself in his hometown.

"I have been able to build a self-contained house in my hometown from driving Pragya. I save GH¢400, that’s like GH¢12,000 a month. There’s money in this Pragya business," he disclosed.

The Pragya driver suggests he earns more from his trade than many of his peers in the corporate offices. Photo credit: @GhanaPlusTv/YouTube.

The man suggested that even though he lacked formal education, he believes he is in a better place in life than many of his educated friends working in government and private institutions.

Consequently, the young man urged his fellow youth who are struggling to secure jobs to consider venturing into the Pragya driving trade. This has become a major source of employment for many Ghanaian youth across the country.

While some operate it as a commercial transport, others use it as a waste collection truck. The TikTok video of the driver explaining his earnings is included below:

Reactions to Pragya driver's claims and income

Social media users who came across the video excerpt of the Pragya thronged the comments section to react to his assertions.

@danielokyere439 said:

"I'm an Okada rider, every week I save three thousand five hundred per week."

@Rahmatu Haruna also said|:

"Siaaaman stop revealing our secret. If these graduates realize it the work will spoil."

@Marvellous commented:

"Is true bro, na I have 2 pragga. The way dem Dey give excuses it makes me sell all….A swear today this not work like stories."

@goodlivin also commented:

"Sometimes I get so much disappointed in the interviewees. They think they are saying this for people to see them and not look down on them. Bro irrespective of the kind of money you are making,"

Pragya driver sends girlfriend to nursing school

Meanwhile, YEN.om.gh reported that a Pragya driver sponsored his girlfriend's nursing training college training.

In a viral video, the young man seemed worried that his girlfriend might ditch him after completing her education.

Consequently, the Pragya driver asked Ghanaians to advise him on whether he had made the right decision or not.

Source: YEN.com.gh