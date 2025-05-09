Prophet Bernard Nelson-Eshun has reiterated Bishop Dag Heward-Mills' stance on paying church instrumentalists

Both religious leaders have dismissed the possibility of paying their church workers contrary to a raging debate

Prophet ElBernard, in a recent sermon, condemned UTV's United Showbiz pundits for their criticism of the church

Prophet Bernard 'ElBernard' Nelson-Eshun, the founder of Spiritlife Revival Ministries, has expressed his disappointment in UTV's United Showbiz program after their April 19 episode.

The show is anchored by gospel singer Empress Gifty, with pundits like Arnold Asamoah Baidoo and Nana Asiamah Hanson, known as Bullgod.

On April 19, the show weighed in on the Founder and Presiding Bishop of Lighthouse Chapel International, Dag Heward-Mills' take on paying instrumentalists.

Bishop Heward-Mills said it was inappropriate for musicians to demand remuneration for participating in what should be an act of worship.

He proudly stated he was able to play most of the instruments himself and could not understand why anyone should be paid for playing in church.

Bullgod, in an attempt to address Dag Heward-Mills' stance, explained that it was selfish of the church to dismiss paying its instrumentalists.

"If his statement is a general one, then I am sorry to say that whatever he said was nonsense. Don't they pay him every Sunday? We have all seen his progress from where he started his church to where he is now. So what is wrong with him giving a small portion of the fortune he has to his church people for their work?"

While making his submission, Bullgod appeared hostile, tagging the Lighthouse Founder's remarks as 'nonsense'.

Prophet ElBernard slams UTV over criticism

Bullgod is a key figure in Ghana's entertainment industry, having previously managed top stars like Shatta Wale.

The controversial figure is also known for his hot takes on matters, which have sometimes landed him in court.

The pundit's submission about Heward-Mills' stance on payments to church instrumentalists did not sit well with Prophet ElBernard.

During a sermon, the prophet recounted the episode on TV and reiterated that his church would also not be paying instrumentalists.

"You're a Christian and have a gift to help the church? Use it. If you believe your gift is a career, apply for employment," Prophet ElBernard established.

The prophet, known for his prophecies about politicians, referenced a singer who came to her church single and was now married, to buttress his point.

"She came here as a singer. When you came here, were you married? Did you have a boyfriend? In the church, she got a boyfriend and married, and after all this, you want us to pay you?" the renowned prophet argued.

Pastor sacks instrumentalists for demanding food

In related coverage, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Ghanaian pastor had controversially dismissed his instrumentalists after they demanded money for food from the church.

According to the pastor, the church had overlooked their demands because members were, and every member, including those playing instruments, were expected to take part in the fast.

