Nana Agyakoma Difie II, queen mother of Asante Mampong, revealed her family's deep intellectual roots in a recent interview

She shared that her parents and grandparents attended top Ghanaian institutions like Achimota School and St Monica’s

The Mamponghemaa holds multiple academic qualifications and continues to lead in traditional, civic and peacebuilding roles

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Nana Agyakoma Difie II, the queen mother of Asante Mampong, has opened up about her educational background, highlighting her family's strong intellectual roots.

Speaking in an interview, Nana Agyakoma Difie II traced her academic excellence to a long lineage of scholars and thinkers in the Asante Kingdom.

Nana Agyakoma Difie II, the Asante Mamponghemaa, talks about her educational background. Photo credit: Nana Agyakoma Difie II/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

According to the queen mother, also known as Mamponghemaa, she was born into a family of intellectuals.

She explained that her mother and granddad both attended the prestigious Achimota School, while her grandmother also graduated from St Monica’s.

"I was privileged to be born into a family of intellectuals. My mum and grandfather attended the Achimota School, my grandmother attended St Monica’s, and so, in my house we speak impeccable English," she said.

The Asante Mamponghemaa's educational journey

The Asante Mamponghemaa began her educational journey at Computer Land Institute, where she graduated with a certificate in Computer Programming in 1995.

She further disclosed that she pursued a bachelor's degree in Chieftaincy and Traditional Leadership from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Aside from this, the queen mother holds a certificate in Mediation and Conflict Resolution from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

Nana Agyakoma Difie II, the Mamponghemaa, hold a degree in Chieftaincy and Traditional Leadership from KNUS. Photo credit: Nana Agyakoma Difie II/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

When the Mamponghemaa was appointed

Born on January 22, 1976, in Kumasi, as Nana Yaa Nkansa-Dwamena, she was enstooled as queen mother of Asante Mampong on February 7, 2000, at the age of 25.

Following this, she was appointed president of the Asanteman Queen Mothers Association in 2012, a position she continues to hold.

She has also served as a member of the National Peace Council and the National Commission on Civic Education Inter-Party Dialogue Committee. Her roles underscore her dedication to promoting peace and development in her community.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Mamponghemaa's interview

The interview granted by the Mamponhemaa has sparked reactions from social media users who watched the video.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@King Ratty said:

"Her great Grandparents be Dagomba or MOSHIE. The real Ashanti’s be like KWAME AHENFIE."

@Humphrey also said:

"English language is the new measure of being an intellectual….wow."

@Zack's Bite commented:

"We are privileged to have you as our Queen mother of Asante Mampong . Nana piaaaaaawwwwwww."

@fivetees also said:

This queen mother is super, she is my mentor, she will reign forever."

Mamponghemaa celebrates 25 years on the throne

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agyakoma Difie Il was celebrated on her 25th anniversary as queen mother for the Mampong State.

A dinner was held in her honour, with chiefs and other dignitaries in attendance to celebrate her.

Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video have eulogised Mamponghemaa Nana Agyakoma Difie Il on her Silver Jubilee.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh