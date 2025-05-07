Asantehemaa Nana Konadu Yiadom III visited Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace to mark his 75th birthday

The Queenmother presented gifts and joined in the celebration, which included cutting a large cake in honour of the revered king

Otumfuo had just returned from abroad and was warmly welcomed by traditional leaders and citizens at the Prempeh International Airport

Nana Konadu Yiadom III, the Asantehemaa, has paid a royal visit to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at his Manhyia Palace in Kumasi to mark his birthday.

During the visit, the Asantehemaa, who is the Queenmother of the Ashanti Kingdom, extended her felicitations to the King of the Ashantis in Ghana as he celebrates 75 years of life.

The Queenmother was accompanied to the Manhyia Palace by her maidens, elders, and other dignitaries to honour the Otumfuo.

In a social media post sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Asantehene and his traditional council warmly received the Queenmother and her entourage at his palace.

As part of the visit, a huge cake was cut to mark the significant occasion.

Aside from the birthday cake, Nana Konadu Yiadom III also brought along a truckload of gifts, comprising foodstuffs and other items, to the Asante King.

The Otumfuo was born on Saturday, 6 May 1950. This year, his birthday fell on Tuesday, 6 May 2025.

His birthday celebrations came a few days after he returned to the country, following a trip abroad.

Upon his return from abroad, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II thrilled crowds at the Prempeh International Airport with his Adowa dance.

The revered king expressed his emotions and appreciation through traditional hand and foot gestures during a rousing welcome in Kumasi.

High-profile people and traditional leaders within the Ashanti Region joined in welcoming Otumfuo back to the Manhyia Palace.

The Asantehene was reportedly away for over a month, taking time off his busy royal duties.

Upon his arrival in the kingdom, the Otumfuo visited the residence of Nana Konadu Yiadom III to greet her before proceeding to the Manhyia Palace.

Below is an X post about the Asantehemaa's visit to Manhyia:

Ghanaians wish Otumfuo well

Ghanaians on social media took to the comment section to celebrate the Otumfuo on his birthday, wishing him good health and a long life.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@chrisfrankamoako said:

"Happy Glorious Birthday Nana F3F33. Otumfuo Wo Nkwa So. Nana Me Ma Wo Tiri Nkwa. Mo Piaaaw. Mo piiaawwwww Ɔsantehene. Bɛɛma biara nni hɔ. Bɛɛma ne hwan? Ɔne wo Sei Tu. Asanteman Wura!!! Kokofu Bayie!!"

@merries437 also said:

"Ɔpemsuor, Nana Nya nkwa daaa. Piawww."

@themanbentil commented:

"Amamrɛ na ɛyɛ fɛ sei."

Below is another post about Otumfuo's birthday:

