The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Dr Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, said the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, has two options to choose from in the National Service Scheme (NSS) ghost names saga.

Dr Dominic Ayine said Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus, would have to choose between helping them in their investigations or facing prosecution.

Dr Dominic Ayine gives A Plus two options to choose from in the NSS ghost names scandal. Photo credit: @dominic.ayine & @APlusgh

The Attorney General said this when he addressed the media in Accra on Friday, June 13, 2025.

The Minister said that A Plus was reportedly given some money to ensure that the media did not broadcast the NSS payroll fraud. He added that the Gomoa Central MP is being interrogated by investigators.

In a video on X, Dr Dominic Ayine explained further that A Plus’ corporation, or otherwise, with the investigators will determine his fate in this matter.

“In the case of the famous A Plus, the investigation is still ongoing, and there are talks with him with respect to the role that he will play, either in respect of providing evidence against those who tried to do what is alleged to have been done, or if at the end of the day, no agreement is reached, then maybe he will have to stand trial.”

Dr Dominic Ayine clarified that they have not concluded the investigations.

“The investigators were supposed to go to Parliament and do the interrogation in Parliament, and at the last time that they made a request, they could not do the interrogation.”

The Attorney General added that the second MP implicated in the scandal, Mustafa Yussif, will face the law for his role in the NSS ghost names saga.

Mustafa Yussif is the Member of Parliament for Yagaba-Kubori and a former Minister of Sports in the erstwhile Akufo-Addo government.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to A-Plus’s possible prosecution

@EmmaDaSaint said:

“Why is he fumbling when talking about Aplus. Why can't he tell us what exactly he did? Are they shielding him or what? What kind of agreement do they want to reach with him?”

@jnr_omari wrote:

“We all know A Plus will shamelessly come and issue an apology to save his blushes like he always does. He’s just all talk and never walks the talk.”

@Chelsea4everA said:

“Good. Now the talkative is in trouble. He thought he was one of the NDC MPs lol.”

@onyameahuwo wrote:

“This attorney General must start working o…Enough of the press conference.”

@A_Enochgh said:

“His talking too much is definitely going to get him into trouble.”

@Amonaid wrote:

“From 'A+' to an 'F'. He'd need to sit a resit depending on his level of cooperation in the ongoing investigation.”

@Smilesz2 said:

“A Frafra man can guarantee you one thing if you cross him: retribution!”

