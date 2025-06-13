Former Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif will face prosecution for a GH¢548 million fraud involving ghost employees on the national service payroll.

The alleged fraud, disclosed by the Attorney General, is linked to the previous Akufo-Addo administration,

The case is expected to attract significant attention as it forms part of the NDC-led administration's broader anti-corruption initiative

Ghana's Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine, has announced that over a dozen individuals, including a Member of Parliament and former Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, will face criminal prosecution over an alleged GH¢548 million fraud involving thousands of ghost employees on the national service payroll.

The charges stem from a "criminal enterprise," which is allegedly orchestrated during the previous Akufo-Addo administration. It involved the systematic insertion of fictitious names into the National Service Authority's payroll system.

Attorney General cites MP and former Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, in a GH¢548 million NSS scandal. Photo credit: @KwameSah85545/X.

Source: Twitter

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, June 13, 2025, Dr Ayine disclosed that the alleged conspiracy involved the creation of over 8,000 ghost employees across the national service system.

Aside from Mustapha Ussif, who is the Member of Parliament for Yagaba Kubori, Osei Assibey Antwi, Executive Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS), and his deputy, Gifty Oware-Mensah, have also been charged by the Attorney General.

Mustapha Ussif previously served as the Executive Director of NSS before he was subsequently elevated to a Sports Minister.

The named individuals have yet to publicly respond to the Attorney General's announcement.

Charges against Mustapha Ussif and co.

The accused persons will be charged with conspiracy, theft, causing financial loss to the state, and other crimes under Ghana's anti-corruption laws.

The case is expected to be complicated, leading to a long legal process, with the trial likely to attract attention as a measure of Ghana's dedication to justice and the rule of law.

Regardless of the outcome, this case may lead to changes that improve financial oversight and audit procedures in government agencies.

Watch the video below:

Mustapha Ussif is innocent until proven guilty

Under Article 19 of Ghana's Constitution, the accused individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The inclusion of a serving parliamentarian amongst the defendants underscores the gravity of the charges and the NDC-led administration's commitment to pursuing corruption cases, regardless of political affiliation or status.

The charges form part of President John Dramani Mahama's broader anti-corruption initiative, dubbed Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL), which was launched to investigate and retrieve assets allegedly misappropriated during the previous administration.

Dr. Ayine's announcement represents a significant update on the ongoing investigations under the ORAL initiative.

Ghanaians react to charges against ex-NSS management

Ghanaians have taken to social media to share their views on the charges against the ex-NSS management, comprising Mustapha Ussif, Gifty Oware-Mensah and Osei Assibey Antwi.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the comments below:

@Xcedis1 said:

"I don’t even know what to say at this point in time.eiii so if they were to break the 8 what would have happened to Ama Ghana?"

@pwilliamsgh also said:

"I don't get it. How does the sports minister (ex) find his way in an enterprise at the National service? Someone explain to us."

@affuldenkyem12 commented:

"Gifty was gifting herself with NSS allowances…. I don’t blame her , because she’s just a girllll period."

Former Deputy Executive Director, Gifty Oware-Mensah,faces the law as Attorney General cites her in the NSS scandal. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

Gifty Oware‑Mensah to face the law

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Attorney General Dr. Dominic Ayine named Gifty Oware-Mensah in the NSS corruption-related case.

Charges will be filed against 12 suspects in the scandal including Gifty Oware-Mensah.

The Attorney General said Oware-Mensah allegedly used a total of 9,934 ghost names to misappropriate public funds.

