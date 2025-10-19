A 22-year-old hairstylist, Odama Mary Agado, has allegedly ended her life after encountering a heartbreaking situation with her boyfriend

Tragedy has struck the family of Odama Mary Agado, a 22-year-old hairstylist, who has allegedly taken her own life, leaving behind her mother.

Agado is reported to have taken the unfortunate course after discovering an unpleasant situation in her romantic relationship.

Odama Mary Agado passes away after encountering relationship troubles with her boyfriend. Photo source: Linda Ikeji Blog

Source: Facebook

According to reports, the incident occurred on Friday, October 17, 2025, when Agado allegedly found her boyfriend with another woman in Enugu.

Sources close to the family indicate that the deceased, who hails from Cross River State but is based in Enugu, had recently made significant financial investments in the relationship, including purchasing a car and renting an apartment for her boyfriend.

Hairdresser takes her life in Enugu after her boyfriend breaks her heart.

Source: Original

However, the situation turned tragic when she allegedly discovered her boyfriend with another woman in the very apartment she had rented for him.

"She became very angry and left for her own apartment. There, she called her mother and told her what happened. She also said her mother should take whatever happened in good faith, that she wouldn't live again," The Vanguard reported a family source as saying.

The young woman is reported to have ingested a poisonous substance suspected to be a pesticide following the heartbreaking incident.

Daniel expressed regret that the deceased's mother did not immediately raise an alarm after the troubling phone call, only receiving notification later that her daughter had been rushed to the hospital after consuming the poison.

The deceased's body was transported to her village, where she was buried on Saturday, October 18, 2025. Due to her young age, the family opted not to hold a customary burial ceremony.

“Immediately the body arrived, we dug a grave and buried her because she was too young to be kept for a customary burial ceremony,” the relative said.

The family chose not to report the incident to police authorities, as it was determined to be a case of self-harm.

"We are at a loss as to why she should take such action over a boyfriend. Some people say she was spiritually manipulated, but whatever it was, no blame game will bring her back."

Reactions to Agado Mary's passing

The news of Agado Mary's unfortunate passing has triggered mixed reactions online. Below are some of the comments YEN.com.gh sighted.

Chris Edem said:

"If you don't love her, why let her go that extra mile just to make you feel comfortable? We should be conscious about everything we do because one day God will ask us questions. She shouldn't have taken her life, though it's not easy, especially for someone that you love so deeply. Rest in peace."

Amarachi Mary said:

"This cheating of a thing has come to a stage that my gender should ignore it totally or leave if it's disturbing your peace! It's painful, but Suicide is never an option because you're going to hell! Don't love to kill yourself in any relationship! People heal and move on! Nawa o!"

Moko Moko said:

"Let's try to respect those who respected us and be faithful too. Heartbreak is not easy for some people."

