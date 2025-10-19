Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has made alarming allegations regarding domestic violence in her marriage to politician Ned Nwoko, expressing deep concerns for her safety.

The actress, who has gained significant popularity in Nollywood, stated that the violence she has endured has reached unbearable levels.

Regina Daniels Breaks Silence on Alleged Abuse by Husband Ned Nwoko

Ned Nwoko allegedly abuses Regina Daniels

According to a report from Ghanaweb, the authenticity and timeliness of a viral video showcasing Regina's emotional distress have yet to be independently verified, as neither she nor her husband has publicly addressed these serious claims.

In the distressing footage circulating online, fans witnessed the visibly upset actress in tears, surrounded by individuals attempting to console her.

"I cannot stand the violence anymore; it is getting too much," highlighting her escalating fear and desperation.

Amid the chaos, voices of concerned women can be heard encouraging Regina to calm down and hydrate, with some even seen pouring water over her head in a bid to soothe her.

Tensions escalated in the background as groups of men were seen exchanging heated words, nearly coming to blows, before the video shifted focus.

Regina, a mother of two, notably proclaimed,

"In Ned Nwoko's house, I am nothing; in my house, I am a queen," a statement that underscored her feeling of insignificance within her marital home.

The video also captured the distress of her family, as a voice believed to belong to a relative ominously threatened, "If anything happens to my sister." In a separate part of the footage, Regina's brother was seen brandishing a long stick, visibly agitated as he confronted a man dressed in white.

Regina Daniels cries over alleged domestic violence

Amid the chaos, Regina could be heard pleading with her brother to refrain from violence as he approached the man, highlighting the intense familial concern for her safety.

The couple has remained silent regarding the video, which surfaced just months after rumours began to circulate about turmoil in their marriage.

Notably, during that period, Regina deleted her Instagram account and began posting cryptic messages, further fueling speculation about her relationship status.

Regina Daniels professes her love for Ned Nwoko

This latest incident emerged shortly after a video of Regina Daniels for her husband under his social media post.

Regina Daniels admitted that he husband was the best in the world and they have a special bond together.

The celebrity mom reacted to her husband's post with this comment:

"Oooh my king ! The greatest man in Igbo land ! ! Obim ! EZIGBO dim Oma ! What did I do to deserve this honour ! 10,000 women by your right, 20,000 by your left and I will stand gidigba because what we share will remain the 1st in history ❤️."

Ned Nwoko models in stylish outfits

