Regina Daniels' marriage to Nigerian politician Ned Nwoko appeared to have hit the rocks over the weekend after she accused her husband of abusing her

Senator Nwoko released a statement in response, denying the allegations and accusing his wife of substance and alcohol abuse

Amid the controversy, an old post shared by Regina Daniels's father, Barrister Jude Ojeogwu denouncing their marriage has surfaced on social media

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels’ father, Barrister Jude Ojeogwu, has sparked conversations online after a post he shared objecting to his daughter’s marriage to politician Ned Nwoko surfaced.

The young actress’ marriage to her wealthy elder husband appeared to have hit a snag after a video of her fleeing her marital home went viral on October 18, 2025.

In the video, seen by YEN.com.gh, Regina Daniels accused her husband of subjecting her to domestic violence.

She stated that she was tired of the marriage and wanted to return to her family, where she would be treated as a queen.

"Not again, I can't stand the violence, it is too much. In Ned Nwoko's house, I am nothing, but in my own house, I am a queen. Not again. I can't stand the violence, it's too much," she said.

Senator Ned Nwoko responded to her allegations with a statement, denying he was abusive and accusing her of of substance and alcohol abuse.

Regina Daniels’ father addresses daughter’s marriage

Young Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels married 59-year old billionaire Ned Nwoko in May 2019, when she was just 18-years-old.

According to reports, her mother pushed through the union despite heated complaints from her father, Jude Ojeogwu.

Amid their current marital woes, an old post by Regina Daniel’s father in which he stated his displeasure with the union has surfaced.

“Whatever is ongoing is not to my knowledge and without my consent. The fact speaks for itself. Her mother Rita Daniels is treading on a dangerous path and I hope she will retrace her steps.” he said.

He added that Ned Nwoko was also engaging in conduct that was against culture and tradition by marrying his daughter without his consent.

"All the opportunities for Mr Ned Nwoko to discuss with me proved abortive, not realising that we once lived in the same house in Awoyokun Street, Onikpan, Lagos. The name Regina was my late mother's name. I have tried to exercise restraint but Regina's mother kept pushing me to wall.” he stated.

Following the apparent breakup of the marriage, the post has gone viral, with many noting that Regina Daniels’ father was completely right in objecting to his daughter’s marriage.

Regina Daniels' stepson consoles her

