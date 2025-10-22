A house owner has attached a spiritual substance, popularly known as 'Yesu Mogya,' to an ECG meter, claiming it will reduce the cost of electricity usage

Gospel musician Diana Asamoah has called on the FDA to investigate pastors selling spiritual beverages

A homeowner has attached a spiritual substance, popularly known as Yesu Mogya, to an ECG meter, claiming it will reduce the cost of electricity usage.

Netizens have reacted with shock and disbelief to the video, expressing amazement at the unusual level of spirituality being applied to everyday household utilities.

Gospel musician Diana Asamoah has also called on the FDA to investigate pastors selling spiritual beverages, warning that some of these products have been consumed without safety checks and could risk people’s health.

A video spotted by YEN.com.gh shows a house owner placing a spiritual substance, popularly known as Sobolo or Miraculous Yesu Mogya, inside two electricity meters. Each meter contained a portion of the substance, which the owner believes can slow down how fast the meters register electricity usage.

The bizarre act has left many in Ghana’s social media community both shocked and incredulous, highlighting the extent to which spiritual beliefs are being blended with everyday realities.

In the video, one observer expressed his disbelief in Twi:

“Eii, black mind. You attached Sobolo to the meters expecting them not to read more.”

Ghanaians reacted to the video on X

@akwasi_worae wrote: “Wait oo, same church the pastor was complaining about disconnection from ECG when he failed to pay his bills?”

@manfredthedance said: “The funny thing is, the person, if asked, would tell you it has worked 😭😭.”

@MrKunveng commented: “Emancipate yourself from mental slavery.”

@_Roofman2131gh added: “No wonder we are still a struggling country even with resources to be richer.”

@AgbeySelor8982 asked: “Are Africans sure about the God wey create us?!”

Diana Asamoah exposes Pastors selling ‘Yesu Mogya’

In May 2025, Ghanaian gospel artist Diana Asamoah, during an interview with Angel FM, called on the FDA to monitor what some pastors are selling to congregants.

She accused some religious leaders of exploiting church members by selling untested spiritual drinks that could endanger public health.

Reports suggest that people consuming these beverages have developed serious health concerns, including diabetes.

“Some pastors claim to sell Sobolo, marketed as ‘blood,’ yet the FDA has not tested it to confirm it is safe for human consumption,” Asamoah stated.

“At the very least, have medical professionals check members’ health and blood sugar levels before giving them any beverages.”

Fans react to Diana Asamoah’s warning

JedidiahEdwardsbuckup wrote: “What she is saying is the truth. But people are afraid to justify.”

Afriyie Miracle added: “She’s talking the truth oo.”

skyline said: “Hmmm, Adom Nyame, have mercy on me Diana.”

Philadelphia Queen Mother wrote: “Philadelphia to the whole world 🌍.”

TheWordOfGod commented: “The FDA is not doing its job well. They do not test products but give permission to sell for profit.”

Journalist blasts Adom Kyei over sobolo business

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian journalist Godsbrain Smart Nkansah, popularly known as Captain Smart, has criticised Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah, founder of the All Believers Church, for allegedly exploiting church members through business.

During the October 7 episode of Onua Maakye on Onua TV, Captain Smart denounced the pastor for selling a bissap beverage called Yesu Mogya (Blood of Jesus) to his congregation, a drink many believe has healing powers and delivers miracles.

The broadcast sparked heated debate among viewers and social media users about the ethics of mixing religion with commerce.

Source: YEN.com.gh