Diana Asamoah, in a video, voiced her displeasure with pastors who sell sobolo and other items to their church members

The gospel musician called on the FDA to take action against the Ghanaian religious leaders selling food inside their churches without their approval

Diana Asamoah claimed that numerous church members had developed severe health issues like diabetes after consuming the items being sold to them

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician Evangelist Diana Asamoah has voiced her displeasure with pastors who sell sobolo and other items to their church members.

Diana Asamoah calls on the FDA to sanction pastors selling sobolo to their church members without their approval.

Source: Instagram

Speaking on her radio show on Accra-based broadcast station Angel FM, the Anopa Wim hitmaker called on the FDA to take action against the Ghanaian religious leaders selling food inside their churches without their approval.

The gospel musician stated that the FDA needed to visit the various churches across the country and inspect the sobolo and other items being sold to members seeking spiritual solutions to their problems from their church leaders.

She said:

"Some pastors claim to sell sobolo marketed as blood when the FDA has not tested it to prove it would be good for human consumption. I am begging the FDA to move from one church to the other to test whether they are selling non-harmful items to their members."

Diana Asamoah also called on pastors who were interested in selling sobolo and other food items to their members to invite health professionals to run medical tests on their church members to ascertain whether they were fit to consume the items they were selling to them.

Diana Asamoah with Bishop Ajagurajah and his church members.

Source: Instagram

The gospel singer claimed that numerous individuals had developed severe health issues like diabetes after consuming the items being sold to them.

She said:

"Any pastor who wants to sell sobolo or any other items in their church should hire doctors to test the blood of the church members to check whether they will benefit from drinking the sobolo. A lot people have been diagnosed with diabetes because of the sobolo and other items pastors have sold to their church members."

Diana Asamoah also admonished Ghanaian pastors for engaging in immoral and inappropriate relationships with their church members and warned that they could face serious repercussions for their actions.

The gospel musician has become the latest prominent individual to speak against pastors selling food items to their church members. Many have accused the pastors of exploiting their members for financial gain while also endangering their lives.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Diana Asamoah's calls to FDA

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

AMANSAN BONOKYEMPEM OPOOSINI commented:

"Wisdom is personified. Only the wise will understand."

Empress said:

"Eiii, think about yourself, madam. When your party was in power, did you advise them? Madam, please."

Queenlatifa wrote:

"This one de3, I support you 🙏🤣."

