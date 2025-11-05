A foreign lady shared how she planned to stay in Ghana for just two years but ended up settling permanently

A young lady from Equatorial Guinea has expressed a grateful heart following her relocation to Ghana years back.

A lady from equatorial Guinea shares her relocation story to Ghana and how she had to learn the English language during her stay.

In a series of TikTok videos, the Equatoguinean, identified as Samira Obono, shared her intentions of visiting the country for just two years and returning to her country, only for her to completely settle down in Ghana.

In one of the videos she shared, Samira, having an official language of Spanish in Equatorial Guinea, disclosed that she started speaking English when she arrived in Ghana.

In the caption of her video, she stated that Ghana had become her second home and that she had found a 'big girl job' in the country. Taking a look at the comment section, she disclosed that she now works with an international company.

Expressing herself in the caption, she said:

"I came to Ghana to stay only two years and go back home… but God had a different."

She added:

"From coming to Ghana just to learn English to finding a second home and a big girl job here"

Ghana-based Equatoguinean pleads for Ghanaian name

In another video, the foreigner asked Ghanaians to give her a new Ghanaian name, if she had decided to settle in the country.

Many Ghanaians in the comment section asked her the day of her birth, of which she answered 'Monday.' Some gave her the names Nana Adwoa, Ewuradjoa, Nana Adjoa, Ama, Kafui, and many more, of which she appreciated and acknowledged all.

Chinese lady shares encounter with Ghanaian child

In a similar story, a video of a Chinese woman interacting with a young Ghanaian child has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

In the clip, the child, likely seeing someone of Chinese descent for the first time, cried hysterically upon encountering the foreign woman.

A Chinese lady shares her viral encounter with a young Ghanaian child, who reacted with utter fear.

The young girl began to cry hysterically as the woman tried to carry her away from her mother, shouting 'obroni,' a common Ghanaian term used to refer to a foreigner, particularly someone with light skin.

The situation, met with amusement by the surrounding Ghanaian women and the Chinese woman herself, became a lighthearted moment of cultural exchange.

The foreigner humorously joked in Mandarin about her appearance, while the local women teased the child in Twi, making it a shared moment of laughter.

Obroni shares Ghana relocation tips

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Gabrielle Ofori, a foreigner living in Ghana, shared helpful tips for expats on TikTok.

She advised travellers to stick to one water bottle brand to avoid the risk of typhoid and recommended purchasing buckets for warm water, as many hotels in Ghana lack showerheads with hot water functions.

Gabrielle also introduced the African net sponge, commonly used in Ghana, and compared it to the loofah, a popular bathing tool in her home country.

Through her videos, she provided valuable insights into daily life in Ghana, helping others prepare for a smooth relocation or visit.

