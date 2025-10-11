An American man listed six reasons he believed Ghana surpassed many countries, including his own

He shared the story of his friend Suleiman, who moved to Ghana, married a local woman, and received a warm welcome

Ghanaians reacted to the video with pride, praising the man's observations about the country's unity, hospitality, and respect

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

An American man has sparked reactions on social media after listing reasons why Ghana surpasses many other countries, including his own.

An American talks about lovely characteristics he loves about Ghana. Photo credit: Getty Images (Image used for illustration purposes)

Source: Getty Images

Speaking in a trending video, the man, who remained unnamed, opened up about his friend who moved to Ghana to find his perfect true love.

American man applauds Ghana's hospitality

The man decided to list six powerful reasons he really thinks Ghana surpasses all other countries within and outside Africa. His reason revolved mainly around his friend, Suleiman, an American who converted to Islam and relocated to Ghana.

According to him, it had always been Suleiman's (formerly Stephen) dream to marry a Ghanaian woman right after his conversion from his previous religion to Islam. The American recounted how Suleiman was deeply moved by the warm reception he received in Ghana.

"He came back and told me, ‘The way they welcomed me, the way they made me feel like I belonged since I was a kid, told me everything I needed to know about Ghanaian people,'" he said.

Among the six points the American highlighted, Ghana’s strong sense of community stood out. He emphasised that Ghanaians do not joke with unity, describing the bond between neighbours as something unique.

He also commended Ghanaians for their kindness and openness, saying that it’s easy to be invited into someone’s home if you're lost or hungry. He went as far as saying, “You will never be homeless or hungry in Ghana.”

Politeness and respect were also key characteristics he noted. While highlighting their friendly nature, he added a humorous warning:

“Don’t cross their line, okay? Everybody nice got a side you don’t want to see.”

The most surprising of his six points, according to the reactions, came at the end, where he joked that Ghana is the place to find a good partner and raise a strong family.

In his words:

“My boy Suleiman had no kids when he left. He came back with, I think he got four or five children.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions to American man's experience in Ghana

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.

Yeboah wrote:

"Ghana, our beloved country. May God bless our homeland Ghana. So help me God."

Jerry batcho commented:

"Ghana is the eye of God, and that's why it is the centre of the earth."

Sir Hans said:

"Thanks for praising Ghanaians. You are a great observer."

Philip Azangeo wrote:

"Please, how did you observe all this."

T.A.one commented:

"The problem with the Africans is the bad leadership."

An American tourist shares his first time experience in NYC’s little Accra community. Photo credit: EDHUB. Image source: X

Source: Twitter

American explores Little Accra in NYC

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that an American man explored Little Accra in the Bronx, NYC, discovering African-owned businesses everywhere.

While in the area, he tasted traditional West African dishes like fufu and goat soup for the first time at Papaye Restaurant.

Ghanaians who watched the video online gave their opinions on the man's tour around the Little Accra community.

Source: YEN.com.gh