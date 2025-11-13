Captain Smart has joined the calls for the Ghana Armed Forces Commander to resign with immediate effect

The media personality criticised President John Mahama’s visit to the victims without addressing those in charge

Government officials have also begun visiting the families of the El-Wak tragedy to deliver the sad news in person

Media personality Captain Smart has joined calls for the Army Commander to resign after the El-Wak Stadium tragedy.

Captain Smart blasts President John Mahama for his silence on sanctions after six girls die during Armed Forces recruitment.

Speaking on the early morning show Onua Maakye on Onua TV on Thursday, November 13, Captain Smart demanded the Commander’s resignation, citing alleged incompetence that led to the deaths of six Ghanaian youths.

“The Army Commander by now should have resigned. I’m even surprised that the President has just visited the hospital. That is not what we want,” he exclaimed.

“The Chief of Army Staff, by now, should have resigned and gone back to regular work. That Lieutenant Colonel who opened that door should have been arrested by now!”

The tragic incident occurred on Wednesday, November 12, during a stampede at the Ghana Armed Forces screening exercise held at the El-Wak Stadium in Accra.

The six victims, all female applicants, had gathered with thousands of others hoping to be enlisted into the Ghana Armed Forces to serve their country.

Sadly, their lives were cut short as the crowd surged and chaos erupted outside the stadium.

Several injured individuals were rushed to the 37 Military Hospital for treatment.

Kwadwo Sheldon reacts to El-Wak stampede

In a video published by Sheldon Studios on Wednesday evening, content creator Kwadwo Sheldon also expressed his anger over the tragedy, urging the government to take punitive action against the duty bearers responsible for the incident.

“We are such an unserious country, and it’s sad. We’ve lost six people because of inefficiencies in the security service. Wanting to serve your country, you can’t be subjected to something like this. Six people have died because they were looking for a job, and as they went, they met their untimely deaths.

“Screen them in batches to reduce the pressure. You’ve been doing this for years. This is a national emergency to me. We’ll be here, and no one will be sued, no one will be compensated. If this were to happen in other countries, by now people would have resigned,” he exclaimed bitterly.

El-Wak stampede: MP informs family of death

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor, was given the difficult task of informing the relatives of one of the El-Wak stampede victims of her death.

A deeply moving video posted on her Facebook page on Thursday, November 13, showed the moment the MP, together with the Municipal Chief Executive for Awutu Senya East, Seth Sabah, visited the victims’ families at home.

Before Naa Koryoo Okunor could finish speaking, one of the two women relatives of the young lady, who died during a Ghana Armed Forces recruitment exercise, burst into tears upon hearing the news and had to be consoled.

