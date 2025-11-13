Relatives of victims of the El-Wak Stadium stampede on November 12, 2025, are being notified

The MP for Awutu Senya East was overcome with emotion as a member of her constituency was among the victims, and she had to inform the family

In all, 34 casualties, six of whom lost their lives, were recorded in the stampede, which occurred during the screening of potential recruits

The family of one of the six young individuals who unfortunately died in the wake of the stampede during the military recruitment exercise at the El-Wak Stadium on Wednesday, November 12, has been notified by the government.

This comes after the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor, was given the difficult task of informing the relatives of Peace, one of the six who died, about what had happened.

Family of one of the El Wak-stampede vicitims of daughters passing. Photo credit: Phillis Naa Koryoo/Facebook, @joojo trends

A deeply moving video posted on her Facebook page on Thursday, November 13, showed the moment the MP, together with the Municipal Chief Executive for Awutu Senya East, Seth Sabah, visited the victims’ families at home.

Looking visibly sad, Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor broke the news to the anxious relatives that their loved one was unfortunately among the victims who passed away.

Before she could end her statement, one of the two women who were relatives of the late young lady burst into tears upon hearing the news and had to be comforted.

"Visit to the Victim’s Family. Yesterday evening, together with ASEC MCE Seth Sabah Serwornoo-Banini and some NDC members, I visited the family of a victim of the El-Wak Stadium stampede in our constituency to personally share the sad news and offer our condolences. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family during this difficult time,” her post read.

A survivor of El-Wak Stadium stampede shares his story. Photo source: @adomtv, @officialjdmahama

Six lives lost in El-Wak Stadium stampede

Thousands massed up at the El-Wak Stadium for the planned military recruitment exercise, leading to a stampede that affected 34 victims, including six females who lost their lives.

A statement released by the GAF indicated that the deceased and those injured had been sent to the 37 Military Hospital.

The Acting Minister of Defence, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, in a statement on the floor of Parliament, said that apart from the six deceased, five others were in critical condition at the ICU, 12 were in fairly critical condition, and the rest were stable.

He announced the suspension of the recruitment exercise and the constitution of a board of enquiry to investigate the unfortunate incident.

