Yvonne Amoateng, one of the six victims of the El-Wak Stadium stampede, lived an inspiring and impactful life

In an interview, the family explained why they chose not to mourn, but rather celebrate her going to a different realm

Yvonne's family said she was passionate about the military and could not wait to finish university so she could enlist

The family of one of the six victims of the tragic El-Wak stampede has spoken about how they are dealing with the incident.

The family of El-Wak stampede victim Yvonne Amoateng say they won’t cry, despite God calling their relative back home. Image credit: 1957news/X, KiddoJunior

Source: UGC

During an interview with DEK360Ghana on YouTube, they shared how they received the news and recounted memories of their precious daughter's short yet meaningful life.

According to her uncle, Felix Amoateng, Yvonne was a decent and disciplined young woman who brought pride to the family.

He explained that the family believes she is not dead, and they have refused to weep excessively because they understand the ways of the Lord concerning their beloved daughter.

“Who am I to question what the Lord has decreed?” he said. “I am traumatised, but we are taking comfort in the Lord.”

He added that on the day of the incident, he had taken a reading from a pressure machine.

“If I tell you the recording, you would be frightened. It was a beautiful day. We were all anticipating that our daughter was simply taking part in a routine exercise. She had an invitation from one of our respected institutions, the military,” Uncle Felix said.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Stampede victim believed deeply in military integrity

Her uncle disclosed that Yvonne attended the Garrison Methodist Church in Burma Camp, so that environment was familiar to her.

She had aunties and several relatives in the military.

“In fact, her grandfather was an Air Force officer.”

He continued:

“Can you question the integrity of the military? We knew that if it involved the military, everything was safe - until we heard the bad news.”

After the military announced casualties, the family called her several times without success.

They later travelled to El-Wak Stadium to search for her and proceeded to the 37 Military Hospital for further information.

“We checked among the living, but she wasn’t there,” Uncle Felix recounted. “So there was only one left to be identified. Her father rushed in, and lo and behold, it was our lovely daughter.”

'Yvonne is not dead' - uncle declares

The Christian family says they have placed their pain in the hands of the Lord.

Her father, Collins Amoateng, spoke very little during the interview, appearing deeply distressed and lost in thought.

Speaking on his behalf, her uncle said:

“In the midst of the pain, if you don’t soothe your heart with the Word of God, you will fall victim to the wiles of the enemy.”

He added:

“As much as we want good and beautiful people with us, the Lord wants them even more. The Lord gives and He takes, and so we thank Him.”

“Yvonne is not dead; she can never die. Because we are the Lord’s - whether we live or die, we die unto the Lord. Our family takes solace in that.”

He added that they hope lessons will be learned from the incident.

“We are not indicting anybody, but we are saying, let us learn.”

Details of El-Wak Stadium stampede victim Yvonne Amoateng's background and education emerge after her death. Photo source: @midorsematilda8 Source: Youtube

Source: UGC

All about El Wak victim Yvonne Amoateng

Yvonne Amoateng was a Level 100 student at Accra Technical University (ATU).

According to the family, she could not wait to wear the military uniform just like her aunties, uncles, and grandfather.

She always found joy attending church at Burma Camp, where her mother is also a chorister.

El-Wak victim Priscilla Nyamalor mourned by friend

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a close friend of Priscilla Akua Nyamalor, the 22-year-old Ghanaian who also died in the El-Wak Stadium stampede, stirred emotions online with her tribute.

In a TikTok video, her friend Blessed, who reportedly worked with her at the Consolidated Bank of Ghana (CBG) in Kasoa, mourned her passing and shared beautiful memories of their time.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh