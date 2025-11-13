Sad Scenes at Matilda Midorse’s Home After Tragic Death in El-Wak Stampede
- Heartbreaking scenes from the home of El-Wak stampede victim Matilda Midorse have surfaced on social media and stirred sad reactions
- In a viral video, relatives were seen rolling on the floor and wailing in anguish while others sat motionless as they grappled with their grief
- Six people died when a stampede broke out at the El-Wak Sports Stadium during a mass screening exercise by the Ghana Armed Forces on November 12, 2025
Sad scenes from the home of Matilda Midorse, a 24-year-old who died in the stampede at El-Wak stadium, have emerged online and evoked sorrow among Ghanaians.
Six people were killed when a stampede broke out at the El Wak Stadium on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.
The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) held scheduled a screening exercise as part of its mass recruitment efforts to boost up the service’s ranks in 2025.
Thousands of young Ghanaians assembled at the venue, but a tragic series of events lead to the death of six women, with many others suffering varying degrees of injuries.
Sad scenes at Matilda Midorse’s house
Following the November 12 tragedy, a 24-year-old young lady, Matilda Midorse, was identified as one of the victims of the stampede.
In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of UTV Ghana, relatives of the deceased were seen in an inconsolable state.
The video showed many of them rolling around in grief, while others sat in chairs but with the weight of the tragedy etched into their faces. Her father was also shown weeping bitterly as he struggled to contain his emotions.
Wails of pain filled the air at the home as they grappled with the loss of such a young person.
The Instagram video of the sad scenes at Matilda Midorse’s home is below.
Friends mourn Matilda Midorse
Following the tragedy, YEN.com.gh spotted numerous videos on TikTok showing friends of the deceased mourning her passing.
Efya Icey, a close friend, shared photos of the victim with a caption bemoaning her death
"This recruitment thing has taken our beloved from us😭. RIP sis till we meet 😭😭😭💔😢," she said.
TikToker AMG Bengee also commented on the tragedy and blasted the Ghana Armed Forces for selling forms over many months yet scheduling its screening for just a single day.
The TikTok videos mourning the death of Matilda is below.
Reactions to scenes at Matilda Midorse’s home
YEN.com.gh compiled comments from Ghanaians reacting to the sad scenes at the home of Matilda Midorse.
akosuahstastyrecipe said:
"My heart is broken😢. May God comfort all the families 😌."
chefjoeaddy wrote:
"It’s 2025, as a country what are we using our brains for? When will this nation stop failing its young generation. It’s a shame."
kofiadore commented:
"Such a beautiful and sweet soul, no parent should experience this pain 😢."
Akufo-Addo mourns El-Wak stampede victims
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that former President Akufo-Addo mourned the deaths of six young women in the stampede at El-Wak stadium.
El Wak stampede: Tributes pour in for 22-year-old Priscilla Nyamalor, one of the six who lost their lives
In a statement, the former leader wished those injured a speedy recovery and prayed for the strength and resilience of the families and loved ones affected by the tragedy.
