Belgian football is in deep mourning following the sudden death of Glen De Boeck, a revered figure whose presence on and off the pitch left an indelible mark.

This year, marked by personal grief, has ended in heartbreak for the De Boeck family as the 54-year-old defender, who recently buried his father, has now joined him in death.

Belgian football legend Glen De Boeck passes away just months after he lost his father.

Source: Getty Images

De Boeck passed away on Monday, December 8, surrounded by his loved ones, following a catastrophic brain haemorrhage that left him in a coma for three days, as Wikipedia noted.

According to The Irish Star, he collapsed at his home on Friday, December 5, and was rushed to Antwerp University Hospital, but despite intensive medical care, his injuries proved fatal. He leaves behind his two daughters, Bo and Caro.

De Boeck's father's death

Earlier this year, De Boeck endured a profound personal loss when his father, Louis, 80, passed away after a long illness, as cited by The Sun. The family’s suffering deepened when his mother, Louisette, collapsed at the funeral from a brain haemorrhage and was later diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, passing just a month after her husband.

De Boeck Glen was the head coach of KV Kortrijk until his passing on December 7, 2025.

Source: Getty Images

On the pitch, De Boeck was a commanding force. He began his career at FC Boom as a libero, later moving to KV Mechelen, and eventually became captain at Anderlecht, winning three league titles and earning 36 caps for Belgium.

As stated by The Irish Star, chronic knee problems forced him to retire in 2005, but his passion for football persisted, leading him into management roles with multiple clubs, including Cercle Brugge, VVV Venlo, and a final coaching stint at KV Kortrijk.

Meanwhile, Fans and former teammates have taken to social media to express their grief. Many reflected on his leadership, resilience, and the cruel series of losses his family endured this year.

@Karen: “This year has been devastating to Glen De Boeck’s family. Losing both parents and now him is heartbreaking. A true football legend gone too soon. Rest in peace, captain.”

@Serge9: ''So tragic… the world lost a true warrior. Thoughts and prayers to his family during this unimaginable time.”

@Dan Dubois: ''Rest in peace to one of my favourite players in Belgian football. Life is indeed a vanity.''

