Belgium Mourns as Football Legend Glen De Boeck Passes Away After a Year of Personal Tragedy
- Belgian football is in mourning as De Boeck has passed away just months after losing his father earlier this year
- Across social media, heartfelt tributes have poured in from fans, teammates, and the football community
- De Boeck’s skill and leadership were recognised on the international stage, where he made 36 appearances for Belgium
Belgian football is in deep mourning following the sudden death of Glen De Boeck, a revered figure whose presence on and off the pitch left an indelible mark.
This year, marked by personal grief, has ended in heartbreak for the De Boeck family as the 54-year-old defender, who recently buried his father, has now joined him in death.
De Boeck passed away on Monday, December 8, surrounded by his loved ones, following a catastrophic brain haemorrhage that left him in a coma for three days, as Wikipedia noted.
According to The Irish Star, he collapsed at his home on Friday, December 5, and was rushed to Antwerp University Hospital, but despite intensive medical care, his injuries proved fatal. He leaves behind his two daughters, Bo and Caro.
De Boeck's father's death
Earlier this year, De Boeck endured a profound personal loss when his father, Louis, 80, passed away after a long illness, as cited by The Sun. The family’s suffering deepened when his mother, Louisette, collapsed at the funeral from a brain haemorrhage and was later diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, passing just a month after her husband.
On the pitch, De Boeck was a commanding force. He began his career at FC Boom as a libero, later moving to KV Mechelen, and eventually became captain at Anderlecht, winning three league titles and earning 36 caps for Belgium.
As stated by The Irish Star, chronic knee problems forced him to retire in 2005, but his passion for football persisted, leading him into management roles with multiple clubs, including Cercle Brugge, VVV Venlo, and a final coaching stint at KV Kortrijk.
Meanwhile, Fans and former teammates have taken to social media to express their grief. Many reflected on his leadership, resilience, and the cruel series of losses his family endured this year.
@Karen: “This year has been devastating to Glen De Boeck’s family. Losing both parents and now him is heartbreaking. A true football legend gone too soon. Rest in peace, captain.”
@Serge9: ''So tragic… the world lost a true warrior. Thoughts and prayers to his family during this unimaginable time.”
@Dan Dubois: ''Rest in peace to one of my favourite players in Belgian football. Life is indeed a vanity.''
Marvin Hinton's passing
Earlier, YEN.com reported the death of another ex-footballer, Chelsea Football Club's Marvin Hinton, the esteemed defender who played a key role in their FA Cup-winning squad.
Hinton died on Tuesday, December 2, at the age of 85, leaving the Chelsea community and football fans worldwide in deep sorrow. The club paid tribute to his outstanding career, honoring his contributions and lasting legacy on the pitch.
CHECK OUT: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Yen.com.gh and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled content writer and journalist with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments including two All Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon and the 2018 Women’s AFCON. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh