The minister of the Interior and Member of Parliament (MP( for Asawase, Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka has reportedly lost his mother.

Although the cause of death is yet to be known, the Asawase MP's mother purportedly passed on Monday, February 3, 2025, in Kumasi.

Ghana's Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak Loses Mum

This unfortunate news was reported by Peace Dawah Media, a popular Zongo and Islam-focused page on Facebook.

"NNA LILAHI WAHINA HILAHI RAJIHUN. Hon Muntaka Mubarak's mother has passed away. May Jannah Alfirdaus be her final destination and may Allah have mercy on her .Our condolences to the entire family, Peace Dawa Media wrote on it page.

The woman died on the very day her son officially assumed his new role as the Interior Minister of the Republic of Ghana after he was sworn in by His Excellency John Dramani Mahama at the Jubilee House on Friday, January 31, 2025.

Reactions to the MP's mother's death

News of the MP's mother's death has left many within the Asawase and Aboabo in the Ashanti Region.

Below are some social media reactions to news of the woman's death:

@Mohammed Mustapha Yakubu said:

"Subhanallah! May Allah have mercy on her."

@Fauzee Salifu also said:

"May Allah have mercy on her soul and grant her janna without hisab."

@Rams Barani Sheihu commented"

"May her Soul rest in the Bosom of Allah SWT. Ameen Thumma Ameen."

@Agya Obeng Mohammed also commented:

"May Allah hv mercy on her soul and all gone souls.Aameen."

@Abdulai Haruna wrote:

"May the almighty Allah grant her jannatul Firdaus."

@Huseini Mare also wrote:

"Allahu Akbar, may Almighty Allah forgive her and gift her jannatul Firdausi . She is always involved in Nafila prayer all the time."

Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak is a sixth-term Member of Parliament for Asawase and has served on various committees in the legislature.

Mubarak recounts removal from minority leadership

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Muntaka Mubarak opened up about his removal as the minority chief whip.

He Asawase MP, who served as the minority whip from 2017 until he was reshuffled in 2023 likened the removal to coup.

He said this party could have handled the minority reshuffle better by consulting the caucus.

