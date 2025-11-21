The NPP's Nadowli Kaleo constituency Youth Organiser, Salam Mwinibalonno, has reportedly passed away

News of his death was confirmed by Hamid Mohammed Saana in a post on Facebook on Thursday, November 20, 2025

Many NPP officials, including former Deputy NYA CEO Akosua Manu, have eulogised the late Salam Mwinibalonno

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Youth Organiser for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Nadowli Kaleo constituency, Amadu Salam Mwinibalonno, popularly known as Commander Salam, has passed away.

The NPP's Nadowli Kaleo constituency Youth Organiser, Salam Mwinibalonno, passes away, sparking mourning for the opposition party. Photo source: Salam Mwinibalonno

Source: Facebook

Reports of the passing of Salam, one of the party's leading youth activists, surfaced on social media on Thursday, November 20, 2025.

The exact circumstances surrounding his death are unknown. However, some reports indicated that he had been battling an illness for a while.

Youth political activist and former NPP Upper West Regional Youth Organiser aspirant Hamid Mohammed Saana was one of the first people to confirm the passing of Salam by sharing the deceased's photo.

The photo showed the late NPP youth organiser with Saana at a meeting with constituents and party executives in a constituency.

NPP mourns death of 'Commander' Salam Mwinibalonno

Sharing the photo, the activist noted that he had been saddened by the news of Salam's death.

He also eulogised his late colleague, whom he credited with creating the first-ever NPP Upper West Regional youth wing program in the Nadowli Kaleo constituency and being a devoted servant of the main opposition party.

"Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. The rough hands of death have struck the entire youth wing of Upper West down in tears by grabbing one of our dedicated humble servants, Commander Salam."

"Commander Salam, your death is not only making us feel too cold but also making us more scared of life in its entirety. You were a gentle and humble servant of the NPP and a brother I could rely on any day for support in execution."

"You were a brother I could seek advice from, and your death is leaving a gap that may never be filled."

"Commander Salam served as youth organiser of the Nadowli Kaleo constituency, and it was only under his regime that we had the first ever NPP Upper West regional youth wing program in the constituency."

"Commander, you were a friend and a brother who is owed a credit to the success of the youth wing, and we will forever miss you."

"We all know a day is coming when we will leave, but we have wishes we could live longer with you. Senior, this is not what we discussed. Yaa Allah will Grant you Jannah."

Salam's death also came two months after he celebrated his birthday in September 2025.

Hamid Mohammed Saana's Facebook post announcing the death of Salam Mwinibalonno is below:

Tributes shared for late Salam Nwinibalonno

Following Salam's death, some prominent members of the NPP have paid tributes to him on social media.

Former Deputy CEO of the National Youth Authority (NYA) and the 2024 NPP parliamentary candidate for the Adentan constituency, Akosua Asaa Manu (Kozie), shared a photo of herself with the deceased to mourn his death.

She noted that she had been having a difficult time believing the news of Salam's death, writing:

"It took a few hours to sink in. Hopes dashed. Dreams shattered. Thank you for your genuineness and encouragement. Rest in perfect peace, Bro. Due."

The late Salam Mwinibalonno poses with Akosua Asaa Manu at an NPP event. Photo source: Akosua Manu

Source: Facebook

She also thanked him for his contributions to her life and political career.

Anamaale Umar Karbo, an NPP youth organiser for the Lawra constituency in the Upper Region, also shared a photo of himself and Salam to mourn his death.

The Facebook post of Akosua Manu mourning Salam's death is below:

Ghanaians react to Salam Mwinibalonno's death

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Mahamood Bawumia Admuda Adams commented:

"May Allah pardon all his shortcomings and grant soul Jannatul firdaus."

Naaeke Gregg said:

"Human being resembles nothing. May his soul rest in peace."

Debpuur James Saakum wrote:

"Rest in peace, Patriot."

NPP activist Krobea Asante Kotoko dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that NPP activist Krobea Asante Kotoko died at the age of 41.

Popular activists in the party announced the news of his death to Ghanaians on October 30, 2025.

Krobea Asante Kotoko passed over a year after his wife, Portia Osei Brenya, died during childbirth.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh