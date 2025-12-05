A beautiful obroni bride made waves online as she confidently rocked traditional Ghanaian kente at her engagement

Her beauty, enhanced by the vibrant kente colours, drew admiration from both men and women

Footage from the engagement ceremony sparked widespread discussion and praise across social media platforms

A white bride has captured hearts on social media with her choice of traditional Ghanaian attire.

A white woman marrying a Ghanaian man trends for her eye-catching choice of clothes for the engagement. Image credit: collins.kwame.qua/TikTok

Engaged to a Ghanaian man, she impressed many as she wore a kente cloth with confidence and grace.

The colourful outfit complemented her features perfectly, drawing admiration from attendees and online viewers alike.

Her kente was draped elegantly across her shoulder, paired with a delicate white lace cloth beneath that made the vibrant colours pop.

The combination of tradition and elegance showcased her appreciation for her new culture and the ceremony’s significance.

The video captured the bride’s family looking stunning, all dressed in vibrant African prints and adorned with dazzling jewellery.

They danced joyfully, celebrating the union of two cultures brought together through love.

Traditional jewellery matches Obroni's look beautifully

Adding to her stunning appearance, the bride wore traditional kente jewellery that perfectly matched her outfit.

A decorative bead adorned her hair, featuring a love symbol, while bundles of beads adorned her wrists and arms.

Each piece harmoniously complemented the others, creating a complete and eye-catching ensemble.

The bride’s confidence shone through as she embraced Ghanaian wedding traditions, blending her style with cultural symbols that highlighted her respect for her fiancé’s heritage.

Obroni bride’s footwear honours Ghanaian heritage

Even her footwear drew attention.

The bride wore traditional shoes called ahenima, historically worn by kings and queens but now embraced in contemporary marriage ceremonies.

The shoes added authenticity to her outfit and symbolised her full integration into Ghanaian cultural practices.

Her overall appearance exuded pride, joy, and elegance, marking a memorable moment in the engagement ceremony.

Netizens react to Obroni's stunning kente style

Amid the excitement, the video of the bride gracefully draped in kente cloth quickly went viral, capturing the hearts of social media users everywhere.

Viewers were captivated by her beauty, confidence, and the way she embraced Ghanaian tradition with elegance and pride.

YEN.com.gh gathered some of the most notable and heartfelt reactions from online users, which highlighted the widespread admiration her stunning look had generated.

PRINCESS LIZ wrote:

"She is beautiful."

skylyflow commented:

"Soooo nice."

Heaven_Gold💫❤️ added:

"Wei de3 3ny3 y3de3 no bia ampa 😂😂😂😂 eeeii."

Pristel Media Arts joked:

"So if you are marrying a white lady in Ghana traditionally, who takes the bride price?"

📿~||•§ØÑÎTÅ~||•🧸 wrote:

"Wei deɛ oburoni akadeɛ 😅🤣🤣 anyways the bride looks good."

BeckyMens simply said:

"Odo Broni."

Maame Timah❤️💕 added:

"This is nice 🥹🥰."

Kaakyire Dacoster concluded:

"Congratulations, may God bless your new home."

Obroni bride sings to Daddy Lumba's 'Aben Waha'

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the white bride continues to captivate audiences online.

She exuded happiness throughout her engagement, from attire to performance.

Social media continues to celebrate her joyful embrace of Ghanaian culture, leaving a lasting impression on viewers everywhere.

