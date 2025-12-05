A Ghanaian bride shared how she met her husband during a difficult time following a painful breakup

She explained that her now-husband was so nervous about approaching her that he asked a friend to express his feelings on his behalf

Netizens who watched the emotional video shared their thoughts and reactions in the comment section

Opening up about her emotional journey, the bride recounted meeting her husband in 2023 at a time when sadness overshadowed nearly every part of her life.

She reminisced about evenings spent at social gatherings with friends, especially lively hangouts where laughter and music filled the atmosphere.

Although comfort gradually crept in, she still hesitated to respond to his messages, an action she now admits came from fear, not disinterest.

Yet Faith remained steady. She narrated how he one day confronted her in a gentle but firm manner, asking why she continued to keep her distance and refused to give him a real chance.

That honest moment shifted the dynamic entirely.

Through those straightforward conversations and his quiet consistency, the emotional walls began to crumble. Gradually, an unexpected friendship began forming its own rhythm.

Bride narrates emotional first and second proposal

As their connection deepened, unforgettable memories followed. One of them was the first proposal, which happened in the Eastern Region at Ridge Nest Hotel during a weekend getaway with her girlfriends.

She described the moment as unexpectedly emotional, marking the point where her heart finally felt ready to embrace love again.

Weeks later came a second proposal, this time at Honeysuckle in Dzorwulu, Accra.

Unlike the first, this moment felt close, surrounded by a growing sense of certainty about their future together.

Since then, she said, they have been inseparable, standing before family and friends on their wedding day, radiant and full of joy.

Groom gift bride dollars right before wedding

A heart-melting moment unfolded on camera just minutes before the wedding ceremony began. In a romantic display thatamazed, the groom, Faith, sent a special dollar gift to his bride moments before she stepped out for the ceremony.

He delivered it through one of his best men, turning an already emotional day into an unforgettable one.

The bride couldn’t hide her joy, her face instantly lit up as she burst into laughter, smiling from ear to ear while clutching the thoughtful gift.

Overwhelmed with love, she quickly sent a sweet message back to her husband-to-be, asking the best man to deliver it before she made her grand entrance. The beautiful exchange added an extra layer of magic to the wedding atmosphere, leaving everyone around them beaming with admiration.

"Christmas will be very, very nice. Tell him I said thank you, and I will forever love him," the bride said.

Netizens react to emotional love journey

As the video gained traction online, many viewers shared their own reflections. YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions:

@Ewuradjoa wrote:

"Even beautiful ladies get broken hearts, so who am I?"

@Kaakyire shared:

"And someone took me from heartbreak and blended my heart again."

@D28 commented:

"Two weeks and he still didn’t give up."

@AbenaAgyekumwaa added:

"To the guy in my inbox, don’t give up. I will reply you."

@vera_sedinam wrote:

"Aww, how I love love."

@Franka Zeal asked:

"So when will I meet someone too, or am I always at the wrong places?"

@MhanuelGraphics advised:

"As a man, make money. If you don’t have it, how can you plan a proposal?"

