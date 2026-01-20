A video of an emotionally distraught woman reacting to the alleged behaviour of her lover has stirred discussion on social media

According to the lady, her partner was not concerned about her well-being but was rather invested in the welfare of his side chick

She advised other Ghanaian ladies to put their self-interest first and to fear men to avoid being disappointed in their relationships

An emotionally distraught woman has taken to TikTok to vent her spleen over what she described as irresponsible behaviour from her partner.

The lady, identified on TikTok as @dormaa.queen, took to the app to seek advice on how to deal with her partner’s supposed thoughtlessness.

A Ghanaian lady advises others to be careful when choosing life partners, complaining about her lover and his side chick. Photo credit: Dormaa.queen/TikTok (TikTok).

Source: TikTok

According to her, her partner, identified as Akwesi, had refused to live up to expectations, despite having children together.

She claimed that rather than seek their well-being, he was invested in another woman, whom she believed was his newfound lover.

Woman cautions against men over alleged cheating

In the trending video, she was seen speaking to Akwesi on a phone call, asking why he had refused to check up on her and the children.

Referring to her relationship, she advised ladies not to lower their standards, but rather look out for their best interests in seeking life partners.

@dormaa.queen advised her fellow women to fear men and ensure they made the right choices when selecting partners to live with.

“My partner has refused to seek our welfare. He has not called to check on the children, knowing very well they have to go to school. But he is out there spending time with his newfound lover. Spending hours with her on the phone. He is done with me. I haven’t offended him in anyway but he is accusing me of speaking harshly to him. I sell in the market and come home late every day, yet he insists I cook for him when I come home. I’m usually exhausted after work and can’t do that. Ladies, in this life, if you don’t fear men, you will die early. Fear men!”

A Ghanaian woman slams her partner for being more concerned with another woman than with her and their children. Photo credit: Dormaa.queen/TikTok (TikTok).

Source: TikTok

Ghanaian woman laments marriage due to infidelity

Similarly, the story of a 38-year-old woman who claimed she had never been happy since marrying her husband is one such story.

According to the lady, life turned bitter after walking down the aisle.

Amid tears, she narrated how her husband’s sudden promiscuous behaviour and infidelity had brought her a lot of misfortune.

“I have never been happy in that marriage. My husband likes every lady in the area. He sometimes brings them to our home when I am not around.”

Watch the TikTok video of @dormaa.queen lamenting her relationship issues below:

Reactions to woman warning sisterhood against men

Netizens who saw the video shared their sentiments about her predicament. While some sympathised with her, others simply had a good laugh.

Amuzu commented:

“How did you know that he was talking to a lady?”

Dellbe Friday opined:

“What if he is preparing for a job interview?”

Ornghord shared:

“Aww! My sister, sorry for you okay. Take heart”

Ashanti girl opined:

“Single people shout power!”

Spiritualist gets heartbroken after loyalty test

YEN.com.gh also reported that a man had been left brokenhearted after a loyalty test exposed his supposed lover as a cheater.

The man, who is a spiritualist, was persuaded to test the loyalty of his partner, but was left stupefied when she failed to prove herself.

She was asked on a prank call to mention the name of her lover; to everyone’s amazement, she mentioned the name of a different man.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh