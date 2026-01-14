George Ennin’s sister has broken her silence for the first time since her brother’s tragic death in New York, sharing the heartbreak her family has endured

She shared new details about the incident that were never captured in the footage circulating online, offering a fuller picture of what happened that day

Her account raised serious questions about how the situation unfolded and the role of authorities, leaving the family searching for answers.

The sister of George Ennin, the Ghanaian father who lost his life in New York, has spoken publicly for the first time, sharing emotional details about how the family received the heartbreaking news.

Speaking from Ghana, she said the family was hit with the news in the early hours of January 6.

At the time, she was asleep when she suddenly heard her mother screaming in distress.

Her sister, who lives in New York, had already informed their mother about what had happened.

She recalled:

“I heard my mother crying loudly and asking why this had happened, when I asked what was wrong, I was told that my brother George had been attacked and killed.”

She explained that George was walking from his home to board a train to work when the incident occurred.

George Ennin's sister shared how he died

It happened in the afternoon while he was on his usual route to work, a routine he followed daily as a hardworking man.

According to her, the short video circulating on social media does not tell the full story.

The family has access to extended CCTV footage, which shows more of what took place.

She said the suspect approached her brother and began the attack.

When George tried to get away, he tripped over a stone and fell into a corner where a car was parked, making it difficult for him to escape from the situation.

George Ennin died at the hospital

George was taken to the hospital after the incident, but sadly passed away later.

His sister described him as their only brother and a man who lived for his family.

He leaves behind two daughters aged 19 and 17, who are now facing life without their father.

The family has also expressed deep frustration with authorities in New York.

They claim the suspect has more than 20 prior offences, including serious confrontations with law enforcement and robbery-related cases.

“We feel the system failed us. Someone with such a history should not have been walking freely.”

She described George as a peaceful, disciplined, and devoted father who worked tirelessly to provide for his children.

“Our family is broken by this loss; nothing will ever be the same again.” She added

Ghanaian father of 2 killed in New York

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that George Ennin, a Ghanaian security guard, was tragically stabbed to death in the Bronx on January 5, 2026.

CCTV footage captured a violent attack on Ennin as he was heading to work after returning from a trip abroad.

The main suspect in the killing has been charged with murder and was arraigned before the court on January 8, 2026.

