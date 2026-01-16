A Ghanaian mother who is physically challenged courted massive online attention as she publicly appreciated her elder daughter for her selfless care

During the emotional moment shared online, the mother recalled how her daughter declined friends’ invitations to eat outside whenever the family had no food

She also referenced one of her daughter’s most selfless acts, where she refused the Senior High School boarding option to stay at home and care for her

Ghanaians have been moved as a physically challenged woman trended online, celebrating the unwavering dedication of her elder daughter.

A physically challenged mother appreciates daughter for years of selfless acts for the family. Image credit: iStock/kali9, obidumbie_titi/TikTok

Source: UGC

In a TikTok video shared by @obidumbie_titi, the graceful woman sat in her wheelchair, laying her hands on her daughter, known as Maa Pat, to bless her.

The mother’s face radiated love and pride as she showered blessings and favour on the young woman who had devoted her whole self to the family.

Although the full context of the moment was not captured, the sight of Maa Pat kneeling in a silky white dress, receiving her mother’s blessings, brought many viewers to tears. The mother spoke with emotion about her daughter’s sacrifices, expressing her desire to replenish all that her daughter might have foregone in service to the family.

She recalled the times when the family could not afford to buy food. While other children might have gone out with friends, her daughter consistently chose to stay home, prioritising the family’s needs over her own comfort.

Why Maa Pat refused boarding school experience

Perhaps most touching of all, the mother recalled her daughter’s decision during her secondary school years. Rather than join a boarding school, Maa Pat opted for day schooling, a choice she made to allow her to remain by her mother’s side.

For three full years, she balanced her education while ensuring her mother’s well-being, a decision the mother described as an extraordinary act of love and commitment, and she will forever appreciate.

The emotional moment culminated in tears of joy and gratitude for both mother and daughter. Onlookers and viewers alike expressed admiration online, praising the mother for acknowledging her daughter’s sacrifices and the daughter for her steadfast devotion.

Ghanaians react to mother appreciating daughter

Ghanaians have thronged the comment section, sharing their thoughts on the touching video of the mother and daughter.

Vidash commented:

"My mum never appreciated my effort, hmmmmm."

wasilatu0 added:

"I wish I could get appreciated from my parents like this 🥹🥹."

She_is_Queeniee 🦋🌹 wrote:

"Who is crying with me 😭😭."

Crystie.xx shared:

"I’m crying because we firstborns carry so much weight nobody talks about."

kaki_collection._ added:

"May the good lord bless you, Auntie Patt 🙏🙏🙏."

Source: Instagram

