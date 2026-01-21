An elderly man has advised young men to avoid getting married if they want to live long and enjoy a peaceful life

He argued that marriage as an institution was designed to favour women more than men, hence the need for young men to be circumspect before venturing into it

Many have taken to social media to share their opinion on the matter, debating whether he is right or wrong

An elderly man has stirred public discourse on several social media platforms after sharing his controversial standpoint on marriage.

According to the elderly man, the institution of marriage is not designed to benefit men. He argued that if young men wanted to live long, peaceful lives, they should avoid marriage.

According to the old man, he has ten children with different women, none of whom was born in wedlock, a situation he is very proud of. Photo credit: lilweezygh1/TikTok Source: TikTok

In his argument, he explained that marriage overburdened men with a lot of responsibilities, while women were positioned as beneficiaries. This, he said, is the cause of depression in the lives of most men today. He said:

"You will die early in this life if you compound your problems by adding other people's problems to yours. That is why I hold the view that marriage is not good for any man. Because there is no justification for adding another person's problems to yours."

"In marriage, a man is expected to shoulder the burden of welfare for the woman and the children. And this is lifetime responsibility. Why should it be so?"

According to the old man, staying out of marriage affords one independence and peace of mind - the very things one needs to live a long peaceful life. Photo credit: lilweezygh1/TikTok Source: TikTok

In advancing his argument, he deflated the assertion that marriage was enforced by Biblical moral codes. He said the Bible only prescribed marriage as a remedy for those who found it difficult to live a chaste lifestyle. That, he said, was not a compulsion.

"People often argue that marriage is enforced by the Bible but that is not true. The Bible does not make marriage a compulsion, it only prescribed marriage as a possible solution against promiscuous lifestyle and that is not compulsion."

He referred to himself and called on the youth to see him as a living testament to the fact that avoiding marriage was in the best interest of every man

"I have ten children and they were all born out of wedlock. Don't burden yourself with the heavy burden of carrying more than you can in this life, lest you die young. I am a living testament of this fact. Look at my gray hair, it tells you how old I am. Follow my advise and you will live long."

Watch the TikTok video here:

Reactions to elderly man's advice against marriage

Scores of people have reacted to the advice of the elderly man. While some expressed astonisment others gave thumbs up to his advice and promised to adhere strictly to it.

Kwaku commented:

"Whatever you hear on social media think twice before you follow it."

Safoa00 noted:

"You will think marriage is not good until you become old and sick. Marriage is work in progress. if you understand the union, you will know why even animals walk in pairs. Don't let someone's experience change you. Everyone is different"

user3662439069181 opined:

"This kind of video will not make sense to you when you are with a good woman. There are some good women out there."

willyguyee shared:

"Brotherhood we have a President. We have to create an account for him. He needs to give us more advise. We need him here."

