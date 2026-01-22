A fresher at the University of Ghana has opened up on her expectations of life on the campus

She said she was ready to take part in all of the fun-filled activities at the university

The viral video has amused netizens, who have taken to sharing humorous reactions

The activity list of a new entrant to the University of Ghana (UG) has become the subject of amusement on some social media platforms.

The fresher, who was responding to an interview question on what expectations she had of the University of Ghana, highlighted a list of experiences and places she looked forward to visiting while on campus.

She gave a delightful response about how she had always dreamed of being a student of the prestigious University. She said that she had heard a lot of things about life on the university campus and was ready and willing to have a fun-filled time at school.

She noted again that she was ready to take part in all the fun activities on the campus, including the famous Halls Week celebrations, among others.

"I have heard a lot about the University of Ghana before enrolling here, especially about the fun activities that happen here on campus. I look forward to fun moments like the Pent Hall Week and all the other hall week celebrations."

She again noted that she would be taking her studies very seriously because that was her main objective for enrolling in the university. She said:

"I intend to make a lot of time for my books. I will be investing a lot of energy into learning hard to make good grades because that is my main reason for being here"

The University of Ghana (UG) is Ghana's premier university and is listed among the most prestigious around the world. It was established in 1948 and has been imparting advanced knowledge for the past 77 years. Among notable personalities who have graduated from the institute are: John Agyekum Kuffuor, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the late Prof. John Evans Atta Mills.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Social reaction to fresher's activity to-do list

Several people have reacted to the expectations of the fresher who looked forward to having a fun time at the University of Ghana. While some encouraged her to enjoy her stay other just laughed it off.

Xaviermensah commented:

"Should we tell her?"

Mc_Aziz noted:

"Go ahead and think of all the fun and party times. Those thoughts will all disappear once you start writing interim assessments and exams"

Your digital Prisci shared:

"I'm glad I opted to attend the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA)."

$1 commented:

"This is Campus Buzz"

