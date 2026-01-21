Photos and real-time flight details of Akosua Serwaa reportedly circulated online while she was on board her flight to Germany.

TikTok influencer Baby Girl for Life criticised KLM, accusing the airline of failing to protect a passenger’s confidential information.

The incident sparked wider concerns about passenger privacy, safety, and accountability within airline operations

The late Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa short visit to Ghana has taken a new twist after what many people are calling a serious breach of privacy on her way back to Germany.

She had already boarded her KLM flight and was on the flight whiles photo of her sitting on the plane started circulating online.

Aside from the picture, details about the flight were circulating on social media, to the extent of knowing where the plane had reached, and even the time she was expected to land in Germany.

For someone who is already in the news and at the centre of a sensitive case, that level of exposure did not sit well with a lot of people.

Influencer criticised KLM over its privacy policy

One person who could not keep quiet about it is a popular TikTok creator known as Baby Girl for life.

She has over one hundred thousand followers and used her platform to call out KLM over what she described as a clear leak of a passenger’s private information.

In her video, she said she believed the details could only have come from someone who works with the airline.

She questioned whether KLM teaches its staff anything about confidentiality, data protection and respect for passenger privacy.

According to her, it is wrong for information about any passenger, especially someone like the late Daddy Lumba’s wife, to be out there without consent.

Baby girl for life went on to urge KLM to find out which staff member was responsible and take action.

In her words, the person should face discipline or even be fired, because someone ready to leak such information does not deserve to be in that position.

She added that the incident has made her feel unsafe about using the airline herself.

If a passenger can sit quietly on a flight and their picture, flight route, and landing time are all over social media, then what guarantee is there for ordinary people?

Her video has started a wider conversation online, with many people agreeing that airlines must do more to protect the privacy and safety of their passengers and hold any staff who break that trust accountable.

Fan records Akosua Serwaa on a flight reportedly headed for Europe on January 19, 2026, amid her ongoing legal battle with Odo Broni. Image credit: @beautyqueen_5l, @akoto_trends, @maaadwoa405

Source: TikTok

Akosua Serwaa captured on a flight

Source: YEN.com.gh