A UG freshman has shared his first impression of school after his first few days on campus

He said he was impressed by the number of beautiful girls on the campus and the serenity of the environment

The viral video has amused netizens, who have taken to social media to react to the hilarious observation

A young man's first impression of life at the University of Ghana campus as a freshman has become the subject of amusement for many people on social media.

The young man was responding to an interview question about his impression of the school after his first few days on campus.

He noted in his response that he had only spent four days on the campus, yet was very impressed with the serenity of the environment and the warm reception he was receiving.

In a rather hilarious tone, he opened up about the number of beautiful ladies on the university campus. According to him, even though he had yet to make friends with any of them, he had strong intentions to try his luck. He said:

"I have been on campus for only four days, and I am enjoying the environment. The students are friendly, and they dress well. There are nice ladies here, too."

"I have not approached any of them yet, but very soon I will do that."

He further explained that he was poised to pass out of the school with flying colours after completing his degree programme. He said he looked forward to working hard enough to be awarded a first-class honours degree. He said:

"By the end of my four-year degree programme, I look forward to passing out with flying colours. I want to earn a first-class degree."

The young man is among the many freshmen with great expectations. Another fresh student gained a lot of public attention after sharing her activity list for the semester on social media.

She opened up about how she had always dreamed of attending the University of Ghana (UG) and her willingness to take part in all the fun activities on campus.

"I heard a lot about the University of Ghana before enrolling here, especially about the fun activities that happen on campus. I look forward to fun moments like the Pent Hall Week celebrations."

Reactions to freshman's first impression on campus

Several people have reacted to the fresher's take on his first impression of the University of Ghana (UG). His comment was the subject of amusement.

Wilhemina Nii-Moi commented:

"First class upper with this mindset?"

Big Show noted:

"This is my guy."

