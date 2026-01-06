A video of a newly admitted student speaking about her expectations as a University of Cape Coast (UCC) student is trending

In an interview, the students opened up about certain things they had been told about life at the university

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the young students’ concerns

The newly admitted students who officially reported to the University of Cape Coast are acclimatising to their new environment.

A video sighted on the TikTok page of @judyyawa1 showed some students opening up about life as a student at UCC and what they have been told about the university.

The first lady who was interviewed expressed delight at having gained admission to study at one of the top universities in the country.

When asked about certain things she had been told about the school, the young lady, amid smiles, said she was informed that students attend prep.

Another student who was interviewed shared her joy at becoming a UCC student, adding that she had been told that students attend lectures as early as 5:30 a.m.

The third student left the interviewer surprised after stating that she was stressed, having been on the university campus for just two days.

UCC releases 2025/2026 academic calendar

The 2025/2026 academic calendar for UCC has meanwhile been made public, providing dates for important academic events.

Matriculation will be organised on Saturday, February 7, 2026, whereas lectures for newly admitted students will start on Monday, January 12, 2026, and end on Friday, March 13, 2026.

At the time of writing, the video had generated over 4,000 likes and 40 comments.

Reactions to expectations of new UCC students

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared their views on the comments made by the newly admitted UCC students.

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

"UCC, whether you like it or not, the conditions there will force you to learn. Congrats to you all on your admission to the institution. Valco sweet!"

Vicky opined:

"Baby, preps… Eii, SHS prep, university too preps!"

Val commented:

"Dbee fo) Mba yi Mop3no nt3m ohh… Chale, they… I heard hunger dey, uni no go work for one year before I go wae…"

Seidu Abdulwadud indicated:

"Please, I was trying to look for you but I didn’t see. Are you still available?"

Black Yogot added:

"Two years’ time, na cmo nso kita mic interviewing level hundreds."

Girl rejoices as she gains admission to UCC

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an SHS graduate was in a jubilant mood after gaining admission to the University of Cape Coast.

In a TikTok video, she shared her expectations about starting life as a junior student at UCC and admitted that she was excited but anxious.

She indicated that this was the first time she would be truly independent, free from the control of her family.

"Here I have no housemistress" she said smiling

