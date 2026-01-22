Popular Ghanaian social commentator Ralph St Williams has shared an update on a road accident he suffered

This comes after he posted a video of himself at the hospital ward as he interacted with a nurse and other hospital staff

Netizens who took to the comments on the video urged Ralph to be careful when on our roads and wished him a speedy recovery

Followers of Ralph St Williams breathed a sigh of relief after the activist shared a video providing a positive update on his current condition.

This comes after he posted a video on his Facebook page on Thursday, January 22, where he was himself receiving treatment after surviving a motorcycle accident.

Ralph St Williams' interaction with hospital staff warms hearts after surviving a road accident. Photo credit: Ralph St Williams/Facebook

Ralph, who is known to have a brazen character and is very outspoken, showed his humble side as he interacted with people in the hospital ward respectfully.

This comes after he calmly called on a nurse attending to him and politely asked her to check his blood pressure.

He was then conversing in a low tone with another hospital staff member, apparently over the medicines he would be needing.

The activist also ensured that none of the people who were in the ward at the time had their faces shown in the video.

Ralph St Williams was last year accused of assaulting a nursat the Rigde Hospital. Photo credit:@Ralph De FellowGhanaian/Facebook

Ralph's incident at Ridge Hospital

Ralph's respectful demeanour and conduct at the hospital where he is receiving treatment have earned praise from netizens, particularly considering his actions in August last year when he stormed the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, commonly referred to as Ridge Hospital, recording happenings in the hospital ward in a quest to prove his claim that the nurses were being unprofessional.

He was later investigated for his conduct after a nurse accused him of assault, a claim he vehemently refuted. At the time of writing this report, the video had racked up over 20 comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ralph’s road accident

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the incident, with many wishing him a speedy recovery.

Bernie Boat stated:

"You go around lambasting people for not doing the right thing, meanwhile you are also not doing the right thing. Where's your helmet? How were you riding the motor? Work on yourself before you go to others. In all, speedy recovery, man."

Benjamin Awuah Koranteng stated:

"Trust me, bro, you have a broken thumb! This was mine two years ago, bro. Sorry, ok. Get well soon."

Lvgt Kwami indicated:

"Oh sorry bro. Please next time, when you reach there, just press on the motor bell before you pass."

Isaac Komlah Sunny indicated:

"Your life is at risk but you don’t even know. NPP guys are very angry at you. Be very careful and make sure you are safe, my gee."

Buz Stop Boys leader slams Ralph St Williams

In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the leader of the Buz Stop Boys, Heneba Kwadwo Safo, has advised Ralph St Williams to change his approach to fighting for social change.

He said the use of exemplary leadership and lifestyle to call people to action was the way to go rather than the use of force and abusive language.

