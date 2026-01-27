American YouTuber and livestreamer, IShowSpeed, has made comments that have been interpreted to suggest Accra has more beautiful streets than Lagos, Nigeria

Ghana and Nigeria share a unique rivalry on social media where netizens of both countries throw jabs at each other

Scores of people have taken to social media to react to the comments made by the livestreamer during his one-day visit to Ghana

American YouTuber and livestreamer, IShowSpeed, has reignited the friendly feud between Ghana and Nigeria after passing a subtle comment that has bruised the ego of the Nigerian social media community.

The YouTuber and livestreamer was in Ghana for a one-day visit as part of his 'Speed Does Africa' tour. The tour began on December 29, 2025 and is expected to extend for 28 days.

American streamer IShowSpeed stirs Nigeria-Ghana social media banter after passing a subtle comment about lights being everywhere in Accra. Photo credit: IShowSpeed/Facebook

Source: Instagram

The streamer and his team intend to travel to 20 African countries and have already visited some nations, including South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, Senegal, Kenya, Angola, Nigeria and Ghana.

While roaming the streets of Accra on his visit to Ghana after touring Nigeria, the streamer appeared mesmerised by the beautiful scenery and well-lit streets of the city, which was in direct contrast to his experience in Lagos, Nigeria.

Caught in the moment, he passed a subtle comment that has ruffled the feathers of some members of the social media community in Nigeria.

The comment, for many, suggested that Accra was more attractive than Lagos.

IShowSpeed enjoys a warm reception in Ghana, a stark contrast to his Nigerian experience, where he encountered 'hostile' locals. Photo credit: @Richo/X, Sawer John Amonor/Facebook

Source: UGC

Netizens in their assertions connected the dots and interpreted his statement to mean the streets of Lagos were not as beautiful and well-lit as the streets of Accra. He said:

"There is light in Ghana."

Ghana and Nigeria share a unique, friendly rivalry on various social media platforms, where citizens of both countries playfully jab and troll each other.

Watch the Facebook video here:

Reactions to IshowSpeed appreciating Ghana's electricity availability

Scores of people have taken to social media to react to the statement by the popular American YouTuber and the subtle jabs from fellow social media users.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of these reactions below:

Charles Sunday Aniebet commented:

"Nigeria is far more developed and exposed than Ghana is. The size of Ghana is just like Lagos."

Omanhene Apaw noted:

"Omo, Nigeria is an African village. Please don't go there. You get lost in the evil forest. It is even a battlefield."

Yk Ilias opined:

"You gave him Boarding house Jollof, yet you expected it to taste good to him. Whose idea was that?"

Osman Larry noted:

"Speed sent a stray bullet to Nigeria. He said light is out here!"

Woman shames elites for hijacking IShowSpeed's livestream

In an earlier report on YEN.com.gh, a tourist shared her summary observation of American YouTuber IShowSpeed's visit and livestream in Ghana.

According to her, if the livestream event had not been hijacked by a few people in high offices, it would have been an amazing event with far-reaching impact.

Making a case for herself, she explained that livestream events were dynamic and fast-paced, hence did not require the usual protocols followed during formal events.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh