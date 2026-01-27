American streamer IShowSpeed fully embraced Ghanaian culture, taking part in fun activities that showed off the country’s rich traditions, friendly people, and vibrant lifestyle

From touring iconic landmarks to enjoying local food and outdoor adventures, the streamer’s experience painted Ghana as a place full of excitement and unforgettable moments

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of 10 things that the 21-year-old did in Ghana during his live stream

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

American streamer Darren Jason Watkins Jr., popularly known as IShowSpeed, has undoubtedly enjoyed his stay in Ghana more than any other African country he has visited.

The YouTuber received a heroic welcome when he arrived in the early hours of January 25, 2026, as part of his ongoing Speed in Africa tour.

10 Fun Activities IShowSpeed Did in Ghana That Showcase the Country as a Top Tourist Destination

Source: Instagram

10 Things IShowSpeed Did in Ghana

The social media personality, who has repeatedly spoken about his Ghanaian roots, wasted no time immersing himself in the culture and lifestyle of the motherland.

YEN.com.gh has compiled 10 exciting things IShowSpeed did in Ghana that would make any tourist want to visit the country.

The Instagram photos are below:

1. IShowSpeed enjoys nature-themed massage

Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya ensured IShowSpeed started his day with a relaxing massage at Asenema Waterfall in Akropong.

The streamer was visibly excited as young Ghanaian women massaged him while he praised the country’s warm hospitality.

Members of his team and security detail also enjoyed the experience during the livestream.

The Instagram video of IShowSpeed in Ghana is below:

2. IShowSpeed witnesses pouring of libation in Ghana

IShowSpeed had a rare cultural experience as he watched traditional leaders in Akropong pour libation before he was allowed to meet the Okuapemhene.

Dressed in white cloth and local sandals, the streamer actively participated by chanting words during the ritual, earning admiration for his respect for tradition.

The Instagram video is below:

3. IShowSpeed performs traditional dance

The YouTuber proved he is a quick learner after a video of him performing a traditional dance went viral.

He was spotted at Okuapemhene Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III’s palace, where he mimicked the gestures of a kinsman explaining his mission at the palace.

His performance drew smiles and applause from those present in a viral video, which made the world admire Ghana's rich culture and traditions.

The Instagram video of IShowSpeed in Ghana is below:

4. IShowSpeed takes a spiritual bath

IShowSpeed fully embraced his roots during a traditional outdoor naming ceremony in Akropong.

In the presence of elders and natives, he underwent a spiritual bath and was given the local name Berima Kofi Akuffo.

The holy ceremony symbolised his connection to his maternal roots and his acceptance into the community.

The Instagram video of IShowSpeed in Ghana is below:

5. IShowSpeed receives Ghana Kente Cloth

To mark the special occasion, IShowSpeed was presented with a colourful Ghanaian kente cloth and a pair of matching sandals.

The royal ladies accessorised the influencer's look with expensive, locally made gold jewellery as a token of their appreciation for visiting their town.

In the presence of Akuapem North MP Sammy Awuku, he also received a citation for promoting Akropong and showcasing Ghana to a global audience.

The Instagram video of IShowSpeed in Ghana is below:

6. IShowSpeed flies a helicopter

The American streamer left the Eastern Region for Black Star Square via helicopter.

During the flight, he livestreamed breathtaking aerial views of Ghana, leaving schoolchildren and bystanders in awe as he waved excitedly from the sky.

IShowSpeed and his team were given two blue and white helicopters, and most Ghanaians prayed for their safety after the country lost some politicians in 2025 due to a helicopter crash.

The Instagram video of IShowSpeed having fun in Ghana is below:

7. IShowSpeed does backflip at Ghana's Blackstar Square

Known for his high energy, IShowSpeed thrilled fans by performing his signature backflip at Black Star Square.

While some Ghanaians expressed concern for his safety, others cheered him on as he successfully landed the risky stunt during the livestream.

He shouted out of excitement be in a viral video, which has sparked conversations online.

The Instagram video of IShowSpeed having fun in Ghana is below:

8. IShowSpeed enjoys car drifting in Ghana

IShowSpeed met the founders of Supercar Spectacle for an adrenaline-filled car drifting session.

The young entrepreneurs who are sons of Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama showcased their driving skills as the streamer enjoyed every moment.

Later, IShowSpeed departed Blackstar Square in a customised bus bearing his image to the Bukom Arena for another activity.

The Instagram video of IShowSpeed having fun in Ghana is below:

9. IShowSpeed steps into the Ghana boxing ring

Streamer IShowSpeed showed off his boxing skills after meeting Ghanaian boxer Bukom Banku.

The duo entertained fans with playful sparring, dancing, and laughter, winning hearts with their chemistry during the livestream.

He showed off his boxing prowess by throwing a few punches before he called it a night in a surreal moment.

The Instagram video of IShowSpeed having fun in Ghana is below:

10. IShowSpeed tries Ghana Jollof

No visit to Ghana would be complete without tasting local cuisine. IShowSpeed was seen enjoying a big bowl of Ghana jollof rice, prepared by top chefs.

In a hilarious moment, he jokingly declared a tie between Ghana and Nigerian jollof after playfully backflipping near the cooking pot.

The Instagram video of IShowSpeed in Ghana is below:

Source: YEN.com.gh